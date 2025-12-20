AEW Collision lineup: The Christmas Collision card (New York taping reports needed)

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and segments are advertised for Thursday’s AEW Collision.

-Mike Bailey (6) vs. Kazuchika Okada (6) in a Continental Classic tournament Gold League match

-Pac (6) vs. Kevin Knight (6) in a Continental Classic tournament Gold League match

-Kyle Fletcher (6) vs. Jack Perry (3) in a Continental Classic tournament Gold League match

-Konosuke Takeshita (7) vs. Mascara Dorada (3) in a Continental Classic tournament Blue League match

-Claudio Castagnoli (7) vs. Roderick Strong (0) in a Continental Classic tournament Blue League match

-Orange Cassidy (6) vs. Jon Moxley (6) in a Continental Classic tournament Blue League match

-AEW Women’s Tag Team Champions Willow Nightingale and Harley Cameron vs. Maya World and Hyan in a non-title match

AEW is taping Wednesday's Dynamite and Thursday's Collision tonight and on Sunday in New York, New York, at the Hammerstein Ballroom. Christmas Collision will be simulcast on TNT and HBO Max on Thursday night at 8CT/9ET.