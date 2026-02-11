Pro Wrestling Symphony “Sweet Victory” results: Vetter’s review of the PWS Title tournament finals, Tim Bosby vs. Colby Carter, and Shane Mercer vs. Adrian Thomas in semifinal matches

CategoriesMISC PPV Reports NEWS TICKER PPV REPORTS

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

Pro Wrestling Symphony “Sweet Victory”

February 1, 2026, in Nashville, Tennessee, at Eastside Bowl

Available now via IndependentWrestling.TV

The venue is a small music hall with a second level; the attendance was maybe 200-250. The lighting is good, and I like their commentary team. It’s an awkward-shaped room, and the ring is somewhat shoehorned onto the floor. I think I’ve seen all or part of all their eight shows (this promotion launched last June).

* The show opened with footage from their prior event. A band on the stage adjacent to the ring played a song; I skipped to the action.

* First round matches in an eight-man tournament have played out at recent shows, so tonight we have the semifinals and finals.

1. Tim Bosby vs. Colby Carter in a PWS Men’s Tournament semifinal match. I think this is the fourth time I’ve seen the bald Colby, all in PWS. He’s definitely the top local talent and reminds me a bit of Ricochet. Bosby is a top-tier indy talent; he knocked Colby down with a shoulder tackle and was booed. Bosby jawed with fans on the floor. Carter hit some deep armdrags, then a dive through the ropes. However, Bosby caught him and slammed him on the ring apron at 2:30. They got back into the ring with Bosby in charge. He hit a backbreaker over his knee for a nearfall at 5:00.

Colby hit a dropkick, and they were both down. Bosby hit a second-rope belly-to-belly suplex for a nearfall at 8:00, and they were both down. Colby hit a Sling Blade clothesline. The wrestlers backed up onto the ref in the corner. Bosby used the moment to choke out Colby with his wrist tape and fell to the mat in a sleeper hold. The ref checked the prone Carter and called for the bell at 10:10, and Bosby hid the tape under his left arm. (Why didn’t he just toss the tape to the floor???) The ref raised Bosby’s arm, the tape fell to the mat, the ref saw it, and ordered the match to continue. Colby got some rollups and the flash pin.

Colby Carter defeated Tim Bosby at 11:47 to advance to the finals.

2. Shane Mercer vs. Adrian Thomas in a PWS Men’s Tournament semifinal match. Again, Shane is comparable to Brian Cage for being both muscular and agile. (I always note seeing him throw Marko Stunt about seven rows into the crowd.) They locked up at the bell, and Shane easily threw him to the mat. A commentary said he’s “a scary strong individual.” Adrian hit a bodyslam. He hit a second-rope flying clothesline for a nearfall at 2:00. He tried a dive through the ropes, but Shane caught him and slammed Thomas against the ring post.

They looped the ring, and Mercer was in charge. They got in the ring with Shane hitting some blows to the kidneys and keeping Adrian grounded. Adrian applied a front guillotine choke, but Shane hit a release suplex to escape at 4:30. Cool spot. Adrian grapevined the leg on the mat, and the crowd taunted Shane to tap out, but he reached the ropes. Adrian hit a second-rope missile dropkick at 6:30, then a frog splash, and they were both down. Thomas eventually went for a cover, but Mercer stood up with Thomas in his arms, and he nailed the second-rope Moonsault & Battery for the pin! That topped my expectations.

Shane Mercer defeated Adrian Thomas at 7:16 to advance to the finals.

Damon Stryker, who has short black hair and looks like a young Ethan Page, was introduced as the mystery partner for the next match.

3. Brady Seyden and Brock Seyden vs. Jake Painter and Damon Stryker. I’ve seen Painter maybe twice. I don’t know the Seyden twins, who are scrawny, white, redheaded kids. Cagematch.net says they are age 22. Painter opened for his team. The Twins worked over Painter in their corner. Stryker tied up one of the boys on the mat. Jake and Damon worked him over in their corner and kept him grounded. Jake hit a backbreaker over his knee for a nearfall at 5:00.

Painter and Stryker started arguing, but they kept the Seyden brother grounded. The Seyden hit a DDT on Stryker as Stryker was arguing with Painter. Stryker got to his corner, but Painter hopped off the apron and headed to the back! The brothers hit a pop-up European Uppercut and pinned Stryker. Yeah, those brothers aren’t ready yet. Okay action.

Brady Seyden and Brock Seyden defeated Jake Painter and Damon Stryker at 8:54.

* Painter returned to the ring and beat up Stryker. He hit a backbreaker over his shoulder.

4. Alejandro vs. Jameson Shook. The red-headed Shook is like a young Sami Zayn, and he’s a heel here. He charged at Alejandro, and we’re underway! Shook backed him into a corner and hit some chops and forearm strikes. He hit a knee drop across the forehead. Alejandro hit a chinbreaker and some clotheslines, then a Rude Awakening at 3:30. Shook hit a discus clothesline in the corner, then a Mafia Kick for a nearfall.

Alejandro dropped Shook face-first on the middle turnbuckle, then he hit a DDT for a nearfall. Jameson hit a running neckbreaker for a nearfall at 6:00, and he argued with the ref. Alejandro hit a running knee to the sternum for the pin. Solid match, but the guy who clearly is more talented took the loss here. (I get wanting to put over the local talent).

Alejandro defeated Jameson Shook at 6:41.

5. Shazza McKenzie (w/Laynie Luck) vs. Alexis Littlefoot. They traded armdrags early on. The taller Alexis hit a huracanrana. Laynie distracted Alexis, and Shazza stomped on Alexis and kept her grounded. She hit a stiff kick to the spine at 2:30. Shazza charged, but Alexis hit a big boot. They hit stereo clotheslines and were both down at 4:30. Alexis hit a running knee to the back of the head. Laynie tried to grab Alexis’s ankle, but Littlefoot pushed her away.

Alexis hit a DDT for a nearfall. Laynie again grabbed an ankle; Shazza hit a back suplex and a running knee in the corner for a nearfall at 6:00. Alexis pushed Shazza into Laynie! She hit an axe kick to the back of the head for a nearfall. Alexis hit a Northern Lights suplex for a nearfall, but Laynie pulled Shazza to the floor. Shazza got a rollup with her feet on the ropes for a nearfall. She nailed the Splits Stunner for a nearfall. Laynie distracted the ref. Shazza clocked Alexis in the head with Laynie’s WWE ID Title belt and got the cheap pin.

Shazza McKenzie defeated Alexis Littlefoot at 8:14.

6. Colby Carter vs. Shane Mercer in the PWS Men’s Tournament finals. They stood nose-to-nose, and Colby is maybe an inch taller. They immediately traded forearm strikes. They went to the floor, and Colby hit some chops. Shane hit a snap suplex on the hard floor at 2:30, and he took charge. He slammed Colby back-first on the apron. They got back into the ring, and Shane stomped on Carter and kept him grounded. Shane hit some Facewash kicks in the corner at 5:00.

Shane jumped on Colby’s back and applied a sleeper. He lifted Colby above his head and did several reps before dropping Carter to the mat at 7:30. Such power! Carter fired up and hit a series of forearm strikes and Superman Punches, then a dropkick at 9:00. Shane backed Colby into a corner and repeatedly chopped him. He hit a running knee to the jaw in the corner.

Shane hit a Jackhammer for a nearfall at 11:30. Shane got a lighter, but it was taken away. Colby hit a chinbreaker over his knee. Shane tried to hit a Moonsault & Battery, but Colby escaped, and Colby hit a running knee and a stomp to the head for a believable nearfall at 14:00. Shane hit the Moonsault & Battery! However, Colby rolled through the move, jumped to his feet, stomped Shane on his head, and scored the pin. Good action.

Colby Carter defeated Shane Mercer at 15:24 to become the inaugural Pro Wrestling Symphony champion.

Final Thoughts: A good, satisfying main event. Bosby and Shook are the ones to watch here; I consider them in the top tier of today’s indy talents, and they are the reason I tuned in. Likewise, I rarely miss a Shazza match. Likewise, I’m always in awe of Shane’s mix of power and agility, so I admittedly tuned in to watch those four.

Colby is clearly the best of the locals here, so he was a good choice to become their inaugural champion. As I noted, he has a similar look and physique to Ricochet and is pretty solid in the ring. This is an easy watch and earns a thumbs up.