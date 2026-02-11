Bronson Reed on being one of the only wrestlers to pin Roman Reigns in recent years

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Bronson Reed acknowledged his feud with Roman Reigns. “Yeah, you know, I’m very blessed to be able to do that,” Reed told PWTorch.com’s Sean Radican on the Radican Worldwide podcast. “And at the same time, I always wanted to test my skills against, you know, arguably the top guy in the business, which is Roman Reigns. He has been the face of WWE the last decade, and it sort of does put you in a different spotlight when you’re against him because everyone’s watching.

“You know, everyone’s watching, everyone’s scrutinizing, everyone wants to see what happens and the fact that I was able to hold my own, we had a great match, obviously, in Paris (at Clash in Paris last August) where he won, but then I was able to deliver in Australia (at WWE Crown Jewel last October) in my home country and actually beat Roman Reigns, which I don’t think many people saw coming. It was a major deal. I think I saw a stat where me and Cody Rhodes are the only two people to pin Roman Reigns in the last decade. I’m up there with the top guys at the moment. I’m very blessed.”

Powell’s POV: I believe that Reed and Rhodes are the only two wrestlers with pinfall victories over Reigns in singles matches since 2020. Either way, it’s a small club, and it’s cool that Reed is in it. Reed also revealed who came up with the “Shoe-la Fala” name. His appearance on Radican Worldwide is available exclusively to PWTorch VIP Members.

