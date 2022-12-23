12/23 WWE Friday Night Smackdown results: Barnett’s review of The Usos vs. Hit Row for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles, Liv Morgan vs. Tegan Nox vs. Raquel Rodriguez vs. Xia Li vs. Sonya Deville vs. Emma in a gauntlet match for a shot at the Smackdown Women’s Title, Braun Strowman and Ricochet vs. Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci in a Miracle on 34th Street Fight

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS WWE TV Reviews

By Jake Barnett, ProWrestling.net Co-Senior Staffer (@barnettjake)

WWE Friday Night Smackdown (Episode 1,218)

Taped December 16, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois at Allstate Arena

Aired December 23, 2022 on Fox

Cole and Barrett welcomed the crowd to the show with a Happy Holidays message. Roman Reigns’ music played at the start of the show, and the Bloodline made their entrance to the ring. Cole plugged the tag match with John Cena that will happen on the 12/30 show next week, and said it was a test for Sami Zayn to see if he can help solve the Kevin Owens problem.

Paul Heyman had the mic and said it would be two historic weeks for the greatest faction of all time, The Bloodline. First, The Usos would successfully defend their tag team championships against Hit Row, and called that a spoiler. Then, next week in the beautiful warm city of Tampa, Solo would take out Sheamus, along with “the biggest televised match of 2022” when Kevin Owens and John Cena get smashed by Sami Zayn and the Tribal Chief Roman Reigns.

At that point Roman asked for the microphone, and a Sami chant broke out. Roman said that’s exactly what he was thinking, because on December 30th he knew what he was going to do, and that’s smash somebody. He said he’s made millions smashing John Cena and KO, but he’s curious what Sami Zayn is going to do. He said he doesn’t look like the Sami he knows, he looks a little flustered and irritated.

Sami said he should be on top of the world, because he’s found the only things he’s ever wanted, and that’s respect and feeling like he belongs. Everywhere they go crowds chant for him, and you would think it would put him on top of the world, but it doesn’t because there’s a black cloud over his head called Kevin Owens. Last week should have been a great week for Sami, but it was ruined not by Kevin Owens, but by his mere existence. The fact that KO’s name is tied to Sami Zayn for his entire career is running his life.

He got more intense and said next week they would leave Owens and Cena mangled, because when you step to the bloodline you get smashed. Sami told them to prepare to do what this city is about to do, and that’s to acknowledge the Tribal Chief. Roman smirked throughout his entire performance, and gave Sami a hug when it was over. The Usos vs. Hit Row is up next…[c]

My Take: A great performance by Sami Zayn. He looked distraught and intense, which appears to be exactly the way Roman Reigns likes him to be. Roman’s facial expressions were excellent throughout.

Sami hyped up the Usos in the ring. Hit Row made their ring entrance for the opening match.

1. “The Usos” Jey Uso and Jimmy Uso w/Sami Zayn vs. “Hit Row” Ashante Thee Adonis and Top Dolla w/B-Fab: Ashante and Jey Uso started the match. Top Dolla was quick to tag in, and Jey took him down with a chop block. Jimmy then tagged in and put the boots to Top Dolla. He then placed him neck first on the second rope and put more boots to him. Referee Jessika Carr tried to break things up, but that just let to more interference from Jey on the apron. They continued to target Top Dolla’s knee as the show rolled to commercial…[c]

After further domination of Hit Row during the break, Ashante tagged into the match and started a comeback on the Usos. He cleared Jey from the ring and landed a tornado DDT on Jimmy. He followed up with a top rope crossbody on Jimmy for a near fall. After a distraction from Jey on the apron, Jimmy caught him with an ugly looking Samoan Drop for a two count.

Jey tagged in and they setup for 1D, but Top Dolla pulled Jimmy from the ring and shoved him into the steps. Ashante landed a superkick on Jey and covered for a two count. They then landed a Heavy Hitter on Jey, but Jimmy got back into the ring to break up the fall. Top Dolla tried to pick up both Usos, but his leg gave in. The Usos then follow up with a double superkick and 1D for the win.

The Usos defeated Hit Row at 9:43

After the match, The Usos celebrated with Sami Zayn and stared down Hit Row at ringside. The announce team then introduced a Progressive Match Flo for Gunther vs Ricochet from last week. Afterwards, Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci were interviewed by Kayla Braxton backstage. Kaiser said their Miracle on 34th Street Fight was a disgrace to their sport, and they would restore honor to their mat when they defeat Braun Strowman and Ricochet later on.

Back in the arena, Emma made her ring entrance for a six woman Gauntlet match that is up next…[c]

My Take: It might be time to repackage the members of HIt Row. The act isn’t working and Top Dolla in particular continues to struggle mightily in the ring. I’m not sure how much more could be gotten out of them at this point.