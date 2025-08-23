Pro Wrestling Symphony results: Vetter’s review of Violence is Forever vs. Royal Prestige, Richard Holliday vs. Tyler Shoop, Kaia McKenna vs. Shazza McKenzie, Shane Mercer vs. Alejandro

CategoriesMISC PPV Reports NEWS TICKER PPV REPORTS

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

Pro Wrestling Symphony

July 6, 2025, in Nashville, Tennessee, at Brooklyn Bowl

Replay avaialble via YouTube.com

This show was recently uploaded to IWTV, but I’ll note that each of the six matches has been individually loaded onto YouTube as separate files. I generally liked the last PWS show I saw a few months ago; there are several guys here I’ve only seen once — on the first show they did here. This is a tavern. Lighting and overall production topped my expectations. The name of the venue is the Brooklyn Bowl, but it doesn’t look like a bowling alley to me; the ring was set up near a stage, and if anything, this looks like a music hall/nightclub.

* J-Rod came to the ring, and she said she knows who previously attacked her, and she’s getting revenge tonight!

1. Ben Bishop vs. Dillon McQueen (w/Maverick McQueen). The flamboyant McQueen was on the first show, and he’s an obnoxious heel here. The commentators said Maverick is his husband. I’ve noted that Bishop is really tall; the first time I saw him, at first glance I thought he was Von Wagner. Ben easily tossed the smaller Dillon in the corner, then he hit a fallaway slam. He put Dillon on his shoulders and slammed him to the mat. They went to the floor, and Bishop hit some clubbing blows to the chest.

In the ring, Dillon hit a Flatliner for a nearfall at 4:00. He tied Bishop in a Figure Four Leg Lock, but Bishop reversed it to escape. Bishop hit a big back-body drop, and he dropped McQueen with some punches, then a Cobra Clutch-into-a-uranage for a nearfall at 6:30. Nice move. Dillon hit a Death Valley Driver for a nearfall. Bishop hit a chokeslam for the pin. Decent opener.

Ben Bishop defeated Dylan McQueen at 7:35.

2. Richard Holliday vs. Tyler Shoop. Shoop reminds me a bit of Buddy Murphy; he’s been to the Wrestling Open in Massachusetts a few times, and I like what I’ve seen from him. I didn’t hear the bell, so I started the stopwatch at first contact. They are roughly the same size, and they had a feeling-out process early on. Holliday hit a shoulder tackle that dropped Shoop. Shoop hit a dropkick and a crossbody block. They brawled to the floor at 2:00, and Holliday accidentally chopped the ring post. They got back into the ring, and Holliday pleaded for mercy, but then hit an eye poke.

Holliday hit a clothesline to the back of the head and remained in charge. Shoop hit a suplex at 4:30. Holliday stomped on him in the corner. Shoop hit some clotheslines and a Russian Leg Sweep at 6:30. He hit a fisherman’s suplex for a nearfall. Holliday hit a backbreaker over his knee and a Tiger Driver (butterfly powerbomb) for a believable nearfall, and they were both down at 8:00. Shoop hit an enzuigiri. He hit a dropkick as Holliday was seated on the top turnbuckle. Holliday hit a second-rope 2008 twisting suplex; Shoop rolled to the floor to avoid being pinned. Shoop hit a neckbreaker over his knee for a nearfall. They traded rollups. Holliday set up for another 2008, but Shoop got an inside cradle for the flash pin. That was pretty good!

Tyler Shoop defeated Richard Holliday at 11:51.

3. Alexis Littlefoot vs. Big Booty Judy vs. Brittnie Brooks vs. Freya the Sleya vs. Nixi XS in a scramble. I’ve seen a lot of all five women this year. BBJ is a powerhouse; she’s a cross between Jordynne Grace and ODB. Nixi is a slender fashionista who has greatly improved. Freya is 6’1″ and much taller than everyone else in this one. Nixi rolled to the floor at the bell; the other four brawled. Brooks and Freya brawled to the floor, while BBJ battled Alexis in the ring. Nixi shoved Freya head-first into the ring post. Meanwhile, Alexis hit a running Meteora for a nearfall. Brooks hit an enzuigiri on Freya at 3:00.

Brooks hit a bulldog on BBJ for a nearfall. Nixi hit a stunner for a nearfall on Brittnie. Freya hit a backbreaker over her knee on Nixi, then she hit some clotheslines. Judy hit a missile dropkick on Freya. Nixi hit a leg lariat on BBJ. Freya hit a chokeslam on Alexis at 5:00. Freya put someone on her back and hit a rolling cannonball in the corner on two others! Nice! BBJ and Freya brawled to the floor, and those two brawled to the back! Meanwhile, Alexis and Nixi traded forearm strikes in the ring. Some awkward exchanges between them, but they worked through it.

Nixi hit a second-rope flying double Lungblower onto both Brittnie and Alexis. (Again, the other two are gone.) Brittnie hit a slingshot elbow drop on Nixi for a nearfall at 8:30. Alexis hit an axe kick on Brittnie, but Nixi shoved Alexis aside and stole the pin on Brooks. Good action; I feel like they got a lot in for a match of that length. It wasn’t always smooth (Nixi has really improved but she’s still new), but the good definitely outweighed the bad. J-Rod came out of the back and glared at Nixi. Brooks hit her It’s Brittnie Bitch (Eye of the Hurricane) on Nixi.

Nixi XS defeated Brittnie Brooks, Alexis Littlefoot, Big Booty Judy, and Freya the Slaya in a scramble at 8:51.

4. Alejandro vs. Shane Mercer. Shane is one of the five strongest guys on the indy scene; I always love watching him hit a Gorilla Press on a tiny opponent, where he tosses them to the floor. Alejandro was on the first show, but it was the only time I’ve seen him before; he’s a cross between Humberto “Berto” Carillo and Sammy Guevara. Mercer came out first. Alejandro ran out of the back and attacked Mercer on the floor, and I started my stopwatch at first contact. Alejandro dove through the ropes, but Mercer caught him and slammed him spine-first against the ring post.

Mercer whipped Alejandro into another ring post, then he slammed the kid on the apron. He slammed Alejandro’s head against the guardrail. They got back into the ring at 2:30 and Mercer choked him in the ropes, then he hit a release suplex. This has been a completely one-sided beat-down so far. Alejandro hit a chinbreaker. Mercer hit a fallaway slam for a nearfall at 4:00. Alejandro hit a tornado DDT and a basement dropkick on the knee. Alejandro hit a frogsplash for a nearfall. Mercer put him in his arms and hit a moonsault and Battery (a second-rope fallaway slam) for the pin. I don’t mind Mercer dominating that match at all.

Shane Mercer defeated Alejandro at 6:54.

* Freya the Slay and Big Booty Judy brawled down the staircase and over to the bar, giving the impression they’ve been fighting this whole time!

5. Kaia McKenna vs. Shazza McKenzie. Kaia is tall and wears her tiara to the ring. Shazza came out first, and she hit a baseball slide dropkick on the floor as Kaia looped ringside, and we’re underway! They brawled at ringside, and Shazza accidentally chopped the ring post. They got into the ring, and Kaia hit some double-handed overhand chops, then a sideslam for a nearfall at 2:30. Shazza hit a running knee in the corner, then some stiff kicks to the spine. She hit a running kick on a seated Kaia, and she tied up McKenna on the mat. Shazza hit a faceplant for a nearfall at 5:30; she got up and jawed at the ref.

Kaia rolled her up for a nearfall and tied Shazza up on the mat; McKenzie got a foot on the ropes. Kaia fired up and hit some clotheslines and a splash into the corner, then a back suplex for a nearfall at 7:30. They fought in the corner, and Shazza hit a Northern Lights Suplex with a high bridge for a nearfall. Kaia applied a Rings of Saturn (double armbar) and Shazza submitted. That was a pretty polished match; you can really see the difference compared to some of the exchanges in the earlier five-way.

Kaia McKenna defeated Shazza McKenzie at 8:36.

6. “Violence is Forever” Kevin Ku and Dominic Garrini vs. “Royal Prestige” Majestic and TeVon Jordyn. Royal Prestige got a win over Canada’s Fresh Air team at the first show here; it was my first time seeing them. They are Black men with similar looks, with long dreadlocks. Garrini and TeVon opened, and they had a feeling-out process, as the commentators noted these two teams hadn’t met before. Garrini hit a bodyslam, but he missed a senton. Garrini yanked Majestic off the apron and attacked him, while Ku beat up TeVon in the ring. Majestic got in and hit some chops on Ku at 4:00, then a running twisting neckbreaker for a nearfall.

Ku hit a running boot to Majestic’s jaw, then a clothesline, and Garrini got a nearfall. ViF kept Majestic in their corner. Garrini yanked TeVon off the apron at 8:00 and beat him up on the floor, so Majestic couldn’t tag out. Majestic hit a second-rope clothesline, and he finally got the hot tag to Jordyn. TeVon hit a DDT on Garrini for a nearfall at 9:30. Ku hit a clothesline on TeVon, and Garrini made the cover for a nearfall. Majestic hit a running knee on Garrini for a nearfall. Garrini hit a standing powerbomb for a nearfall, and he turned it into a Boston Crab.

Suddenly, all four were down at 12:00. Ku and TeVon got up and traded forearm strikes. TeVon hit a Choke Bomb and a superkick. Majestic hit a Lungblower, but Garrini rolled to the floor. Majestic and TeVon hit a team Lungblower move for a visual pin, but Garrini pulled the ref to the floor at 14:00. All four brawled. Garrini tossed one guy onto the other. ViF then hit the Chasing the Dragon (spin kick-and-brainbuster combo) to pin TeVon. I really liked that, too.

“Violence is Forever” Dominic Garrini and Kevin Ku defeated “Royal Prestige” TeVon Jordyn and Majestic at 15:20.

Final Thoughts: What a fun show that exceeded my expectations. Again, I enjoyed their first show, so I tuned in for this one, too. Shoop and Holliday had a really good mid-show match, and that earned best match. I liked that main event for second, and I definitely want to see more of both Royal Prestige, guys, too. Shazza-Kaia was really good for the time given. Not a bad match here; each match had a local competitor against a fairly well-known indy wrestler, so we had a lot of fresh matchups.