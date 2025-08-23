AEW Collision lineup: The card for tonight’s Forbidden Door go-home show 

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and segments were taped for tonight’s edition of AEW Collision.

-Konosuke Takeshita vs. Tomohiro Ishii

-“The Young Bucks” Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson vs. Roderick Strong and Kyle O’Reilly

-Hiromu Takahashi, Scorpio Sky, Dante Martin, and Darius Martin vs. Josh Alexander, Lance Archer, Hechicero, and Rocky Romero in an eight-man tag

-A match involving wrestlers from Sky Flight and the Callis Family

-Max Caster holds an open challenge

Powell’s POV: Collision was taped on Wednesday in Glasgow, Scotland, at OVO Hydro. The show will be simulcast tonight on TNT and HBO Max at 7CT/8ET. Don Murphy’s review will be available after the show. The AEW Forbidden Door countdown special will air after Collision at 9CT/10ET. Will Pruett’s weekly audio reviews are available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons), but he has the week off.