Kenny Omega thanks William Regal for expressing safety concerns

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Kenny Omega issued the following statement in response to William Regal’s warning to wrestlers about the risk of neck and head bumps.

Regardless of timing or perceived intent, the general message from Mr. Regal remains a positive one. Tribalism, whataboutism, and other ‘isms’ aren’t needed here. Safety often takes a back seat when a wrestler is locked in and actively chasing the dragon. We all sometimes need… — Kenny Omega (@KennyOmegamanX) December 29, 2025

Powell’s POV: Omega gets it. I’ve seen far too many fans react to Regal’s statement (read it below) with the tribalism and whataboutism that Omega mentioned from both sides of the fence. Regal didn’t list any names, nor did he point a finger at one particular company. And, quite frankly, if he saw something that concerned him, he shouldn’t have to wait until a certain time or day to express himself just to appease tribal fans. Regal’s message was for his fellow pro wrestlers. Hopefully, Omega’s thoughtful response will make fans think twice about the important message that Regal sent, not about which company is better. Pro wrestling isn’t politics or team sports. You’re not required to pick sides. Grow up.

I stay off here but was alerted to something to day that has alarmed me. I don’t read any comments so don’t waste your time trying to argue or justify your very wrong opinions on this. I broke my neck twice,9/93 in ring and a car wreck in ‘97 and stupidly never told anyone. And I… pic.twitter.com/BHxtPm6rjM — William Regal (@RealKingRegal) December 28, 2025

