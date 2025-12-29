What's happening...

Kenny Omega thanks William Regal for expressing safety concerns

December 29, 2025

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Kenny Omega issued the following statement in response to William Regal’s warning to wrestlers about the risk of neck and head bumps.

Powell’s POV: Omega gets it. I’ve seen far too many fans react to Regal’s statement (read it below) with the tribalism and whataboutism that Omega mentioned from both sides of the fence. Regal didn’t list any names, nor did he point a finger at one particular company. And, quite frankly, if he saw something that concerned him, he shouldn’t have to wait until a certain time or day to express himself just to appease tribal fans. Regal’s message was for his fellow pro wrestlers. Hopefully, Omega’s thoughtful response will make fans think twice about the important message that Regal sent, not about which company is better. Pro wrestling isn’t politics or team sports. You’re not required to pick sides. Grow up.

(Jason Powell, founder and editor of ProWrestling.net, has covered pro wrestling full-time dating back to 1997. He hosts a weekly podcast, Pro Wrestling Boom, and also appears regularly on the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast. Reach him via email at dotnetjason@gmail.com and on social media via @prowrestlingnet.bsky.social or x.com/prowrestlingnet. For his full bio and information on this website, click here.)

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker.

WE VALUE YOUR PRIVACY

PRIVACY POLICY INFO HERE

Topics

Related Posts

Be the first to comment

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.