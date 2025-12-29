Progress Wrestling “Chapter 188: Unboxing VIII – In Search of Socks” results: Vetter’s review of a show that featured no advertised matches

CategoriesMISC PPV Reports NEWS TICKER PPV REPORTS

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

Progress Wrestling “Chapter 188: Unboxing VIII – In Search of Socks”

Streamed live on TrillerTV+

December 28, 2025, in London, England, at Electric Ballroom

No matches were announced advance! No hints were given! As always, my biggest issue with their shows is the poor production values; the ring is poorly lit, and wrestlers vanish into the shadows if they fight to the floor.

* Santa spoke for 10 minutes. I fast-forwarded.

1. Lana Austin vs. Hollie Barlow vs. Alexxis Falcon vs. Rhio vs. Maddy Morgan vs. Harley Hudson in a six-way scramble. My first time seeing Morgan; she’s of average size in blue gear, and her dark black hair goes halfway down her back. The commentators said she’s 19 and it’s her debut here. (Her overall look is giving me Serena Deeb comparisons.) Barlow and Austin came out together, sothe implication is they will work together. Rhio came out last and got a massive pop. (Again, no lineup had been announced; the crowd didn’t know this was a six-way… the women just kept coming out!) Lana threw Hollie into the ring but stayed on the floor! Funny. And we’re underway as the other four women punched Hollie.

Harley hit some running knees in the corner on Falcon. Maddy hit a missile dropkick. Rhio and Falcon argued, but then they beat up Hudson, and then Maddy. Rhio suplexed Hollie at 2:30. Falcon hit a tornado suplex on Hollie. The crowd wanted to see Rhio and Falcon fight! However, Lana jumped in and broke it up. Lana and Hollie hit a team suplex on Rhio at 4:00. Everyone started fighting on the floor (thus it’s really hard to see some of the action). Someone got shoved into a ring post. (Who? No idea! Couldn’t see!)

Maddy hit a top-rope moonsault to the floor on the other five women at 6:00. Nice! In the ring, Harley hit a leg drop on Maddy. Lana hit a DDT. Rhio hit a neckbreaker over her knee on Lana. Harley hit a spinebuster. Maddy hit a Lionsault for a nearfall; she’s quite athletic! We had a Tower of Doom spot out of the corner, with Hollie celebrating as the lone woman left standing. Lana rolled up Hollie for a nearfall at 8:30 and was loudly booed!

Rhio went for a package piledriver, but Hollie escaped. Hollie hit a stunner on Rhio. Falcon hit a Sister Abigail-style swinging faceplant. She hit a German Suplex on Harley, then a faceplant on Harley. She hit another “Off With Her Head” (the Sister Abigail move) on Hudson for the pin. That was fun. Rhio and Falcon never did get a chance to tie up, either.

Alexxis Falcon defeated Lana Austin, Hollie Barlow, Rhio, Maddy Morgan, and Harley Hudson in a six-way scramble at 10:20.

2. Charles Crowley vs. Bullit. Crowley has always been a bit too cartoonish for my tastes. Bullit is a BIG man; think Jake Something, or Steve Williams, or almost Scott Norton, in how thick and muscular this guy is. Bullit almost immediately chokeslammed him, put one foot on Charles’ chest, and got a believable nearfall at 00:30! Bullit hit a release standing powerbomb! Ouch! “Does Crowley owe Bullit money?” a commentator asked. Bullit hit a guillotine leg drop for a nearfall. Crowley tried some chops that had no effect; Bullit dropped him with one chop. Crowley hit a jumping knee to the chin!

Crowley hit a springboard stunner for a nearfall at 2:30. He hit a top-rope senton for a nearfall, then a coast-to-coast dropkick for a nearfall. They fought on the apron and Bullit powerbombed him onto front-row chairs at 5:00, rightfully earning a “holy shit!” chant. Bullit rolled him into the ring but only got a nearfall! Crowley tried a move off the ropes but Bullit caught him and applied a Cobra Clutch-style sleeper. Crowley escaped and hit a DDT. Bullit hit another chokeslam at 7:30, then a third one, for the pin. Fun match; the crowd was totally into that.

Bullit defeated Charles Crowley at 7:54.

3. Kouga and Gene Munny (w/Session Moth Martina) vs. Kieron Lacey and Mark Trew. Martina got on the mic and explained that “Christmas is about making your mother happy.” Her whole speaking style and syntax are just like Becky Lynch. Trew and Lacey attacked before the bell, and we’re underway! They knocked Kouga to the floor and beat up Munny in the ring. Munny hit a double dropkick, and we finally got a bell at 00:58. A commentator said Kouga (who is Asian) is Munny’s “Twin Brother” and it’s “nice they wore different pants” so you can tell them apart. Silliness. Kouga tied up Trew on the mat.

The heels ‘wish-boned’ Kouga’s legs at 3:00, and they were in charge. Trew choked Kouga in the corner. Munny got a hot tag, and he tossed one heel onto the other at 5:30. He grabbed Trew’s nipples and twisted them. Lacey hit a spear on Munny. Lacey hit a spear in the corner on Kouga for a nearfall at 7:00. Kouga hit a swinging neckbreaker on Trew. Munny clotheslined Trew. Kouga hit a knee strike on Trew for the pin.

Kouga and Gene Munny defeated Kieron Lacey and Mark Trew at 8:00/official time of 7:02.

* Munny got on the mic and talked about how he and “my identical twin brother” just put away a good team. Munny called out “Diamond Eyes,” the tag champions. Munny and Kouga started to leave the ring. Nico Angelo attacked Session Moth Martina and hit a piledriver!

4. Spike Trivet vs. Dan “Drilla” Moloney. The bald, muscular Trivet got on the mic and said, “I’ve been a very naughty boy.” He made an open challenge. The crowd went NUTS for the surprise appearance of NJPW star Moloney! Moloney hit a headbutt to start, then a dropkick that sent Spike to the floor, and they brawled at ringside. They fought onto a nearby stage, where Spike hit a DDT on the stage! He rolled Drilla into the ring and got a nearfall at 2:00. Drilla hit some chops that dropped Trivet. Spike hit an enzuigiri; Drilla hit a German Suplex at 4:00, and they were both down.

They got up and traded forearm strikes. Drilla hit more chops; Spike’s chest was quickly turning a bright pink! Drilla hit a top-rope superplex for a nearfall at 5:30. Spike hit a hard clothesline that dropped Moloney, then a tornado DDT for a nearfall. They traded more chops, and Moloney hit a “Made In Japan,” the pumphandle powerbomb of his NJPW tag partner Shingo Takagi, which the commentators noted. Moloney hit a uranage out of the corner at 8:30.

Trivet hit a second-rope Death Valley Driver, then a second-rope Lungblower to the chest for a believable nearfall. The crowd had alternating chants for both men. Trivet hit a piledriver at 10:30, but Drilla rolled to the ropes to avoid a pin. Trivet tried a piledriver on the apron, but Moloney blocked it. Moloney hit a piledriver on the apron! Trivet dove back into the ring at the nine-count at 12:30. He got a flash rollup for a believable nearfall. Moloney nailed the Drilla Killa (swinging piledriver) for the pin. The crowd popped for the move; NO ONE in NJPW has ever kicked out of that. Easily the match of the show so far.

Drilla Moloney defeated Spike Trivet at 13:07.

* They announced a 20-minute intermission. It was about 26 minutes.

5. Drew Parker, Simon Miller, and “Sunshine Machine” TK Cooper & Chuck Mambo vs. Josh Holly, Scott Obermann, and “Lykos Gym” Kid Lykos & Lykos II. Holly came out first and cut a heel promo. He said that the crowd’s hero, Simon Miller, is a joke. Simon came out in a Superman outfit. Mambo, wearing a dark Batman outfit, opened against Kid Lykos. KL stalled on the floor. Everyone started brawling on the floor, and yes, I can’t tell who is fighting whom. (The commentators weren’t sure, either. Ugh.) In the ring, Drew dropkicked Kid Lykos at 2:00.

Mambo tied up the long-haired blond Obermann on the mat and put him in a Surfboard. Cooper (wearing a 1960s powder blue Batman outfit) worked over Obermann. (Do these babyfaces think it’s the Halloween show? Two Batmans and a Superman?) Mambo walked the ropes and gave Obermann an armdrag. TK hit a top-rope splash on Oberman, with Mambo making the cover at 5:30. Obermann pushed Mambo into the heel corner, and they began working over TK. TK hit a double Blockbuster at 8:30.

Simon Miller got the hot tag and battled Josh Holly, and he tossed Josh across the ring. (Superman Simon is still wearing a cape!) He hit a fallaway slam for a nearfall. Simon hit a Superman Punch (of course!) and did a Reigns-style growl. Kid Lykos and Lykos II began shoving each other on the apron! Kid Lykos dropped to the floor. Holly tagged in Lykos II. Smon hit a double shoulder tackle. Cooper hit a German Suplex. Mambo hit a frog splash for a nearfall on L2.

Drew Parker hit a flip dive to the floor, then a Swanton Bomb for a nearfall at 11:30, but the ref was pulled to the floor. Holly hit a low blow on Miller, then a DDT. Parker hit a superkick on Holly. Obermann accidentally hit Holly with a steel chair! It was suddenly only Mambo vs. Kid Lykos, and KL begged for mercy. The cameras completely missed a big spot by Lykos II. Kid Lykos began shouting instructions at Lykos II, and the crowd booed him.

Lykos Gym began shoving each other! Lykos II found a hammer and argued with KL. Mambo took the hammer and struck Kid Lykos with it! Mambo and L2 traded chops. Lykos II hit a Spanish Fly. Cooper jumped in and hit a flying headbutt on L2, then a top-rope doublestomp. Mambo hit a frog splash, and Cooper hit a top-rope Shooting Star Press to pin Lykos II.

Drew Parker, Simon Miller, TK Cooper, and Chuck Mambo defeated Josh Holly, Scott Obermann, Kid Lykos, and Lykos II at 15:18.

6. Man Like DeReiss vs. Robbie X for the Progress World Title. Robbie has had a really good run in his NJPW stints this year. Robbie immediately went for a Lethal Injection, but DeReiss blocked it. Robbie rolled to the floor to regroup. Back in the ring, they tied up, and DeReiss hit a shoulder tackle and a suplex. MLD hit some European Uppercuts and chops in the corner. Robbie X hit a dropkick at 3:00 and celebrated.

Robbie hit some chops and a running dropkick on the floor as MLD was against the apron. In the ring, Robbie tied the left arm in a hammerlock, and he bit fingers on the right hand. DeReiss dropped him ‘snake-eyes’ and hit a Mafia Kick, then a leaping Flatliner for a nearfall at 5:30. MLD hit a series of blows to the back. Robbie hit a stunner across the top rope, then a slingshot senton for a nearfall at 7:00.

Robbie again bit MLD’s fingers! DeReiss hit a German Suplex then a wind-up Flatliner for a nearfall. He hit a superkick. Robbie went for a Lethal Injection, but DeReiss caught him with a stunner for a nearfall at 9:30. They got up and traded forearm strikes while holding onto each other’s left wrist. They traded rollups for nearfalls, and Robbie finally hit the Lethal Injection for a nearfall at 11:30. Robbie X hit an enzuigiri in the corner and a running Shooting Star Press for a nearfall.

DeReiss hit a running dropkick on the knee, and he applied a Sharpshooter in the middle of the ring. Robbie X finally escaped at 13:30. Robbie hit a Pele Kick as DeReiss was seated on the turnbuckle, and MLD fell to the floor. Robbie hit a springboard corkscrew dive to the floor! In the ring, he went for his top-rope corkscrew splash, but MLD got his knees up. DeReiss hit a Canadian Destroyer, then a top-rope 450 Splash, for the pin. That was great stuff.

Man Like DeReiss defeated Robbie X to retain the Progress World Title at 15:30.

7. Rayne Leverkusen vs. Kanji for the Progress Women’s Title. Interesting, this is going on last… maybe a title switch? Again, Rayne is the 1980s Joan Jett-style rocker. An intense lockup to open; it appears Rayne has a slight height and weight advantage. Rayne twisted the left arm. They reset and got in a knuckle lock at 2:00. They fought to the mat and traded quick reversals. Rayne hit a stiff forearm that rocked Kanji and paused the action. Kanji returned fire with her own forearm strikes.

Rayne hit a back suplex at 4:30 and took control. Kanji hit a running penalty kick for a nearfall, then a stiff kick to the spine, and she got a nearfall at 6:00. Kanji applied a hammerlock. She hit some Moxley-style elbow strikes to the side of the head and was in control. Rayne hit a German Suplex at 9:30. Kanji stomped on Rayne’s stomach. Rayne hit a stunner, and they were both down. They traded forearm strikes, and Rayne hit another German Suplex. Kanji kicked her in the back of the head.

They traded chops while on the ring apron at 11:00. Kanji hit a German Suplex on the floor, and they were both down at ringside. Back in the ring, Rayne hit a pair of spinebusters for a nearfall at 12:30. Kanji jumped on Rayne’s back and applied a sleeper. Kanji hit a piledriver for a nearfall, then a Hidden Blade forearm strike for anearfall at 15:30. Rayne hit a Sabre-style neck-snap between her ankles. Kanji applied an ankle lock, then a Dragonscrew Legwhip, and she got an O’Connor Roll for a nearfall.

Kanji went back to an ankle lock, but Rayne reached the ropes at 17:30. Kanji applied a modified half-crab; Rayne grabbed Kanji’s hair to help escape, and she tied up Kanji in a submission hold. Kanji applied a Triangle Choke! Rayne hit a powerbomb to escape, then she applied a Lion Tamer/vertical Boston Crab, but Kanji reached the ropes at 20:00. Rayne hit some running knees against the ropes. Kanji snapped Rayne’s arm backward. Rayne hit a step-up kick to the head and scored the pin. That was really good, too!

Rayne Leverkusen defeated Kanji to retain the Progress Women’s Title at 20:34.

* Alexxis Falcon hit the ring and challenged Rayne to a title shot at the next show.

Final Thoughts: A really fun show. I’ll narrowly go with DeReiss-Robbie for first, Trivet-Moloney for second, and Leverkusen-Kanji for third. All were really good, and I wouldn’t argue with anyone who has those three matches in a different order. A really good showing for Leverkusen, who I admittedly hadn’t viewed in the same top tier as Rhio, Falcon, and Kanji, but she showed here that she truly belongs in that mix.

I can do without the comedy stylings of Simon Miller, Charles Crowley, and Gene Munny. The slow burn of the Kid Lykos-Lykos II break-up has been fun. Bullit looked like an absolute beast here. No real complaints, other than my usual suggestions of improving the lighting and having shorter intermissions for your fans in the venue.