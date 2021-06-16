AEW to run New York City for the first time

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
AEW President Tony Khan announced today that the company will run its first event in New York City. Khan appeared on WFAN radio and announced that AEW will hold “Dynamite Grand Slam” on Wednesday, September 22 at Arthur Ashe Stadium. Tickets will go on sale July 16.
Powell’s POV: AEW will run in Newark, New Jersey on September 15, and will be in Rochester, New York on September 29. Arthur Ashe Stadium is a tennis stadium that has a retractable roof and a listed capacity of 23,771.
. @TonyKhan just announced on @WFAN660 that @AEW is coming to NYC, Wednesday September 22nd to the USTA Arthur Ashe Stadium. Tickets on sale July 16. More details to follow https://t.co/qwxYj12w7h pic.twitter.com/maefWd4hvC
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 16, 2021
Be the first to comment