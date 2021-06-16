AEW to run New York City for the first time

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW President Tony Khan announced today that the company will run its first event in New York City. Khan appeared on WFAN radio and announced that AEW will hold “Dynamite Grand Slam” on Wednesday, September 22 at Arthur Ashe Stadium. Tickets will go on sale July 16.

Powell’s POV: AEW will run in Newark, New Jersey on September 15, and will be in Rochester, New York on September 29. Arthur Ashe Stadium is a tennis stadium that has a retractable roof and a listed capacity of 23,771.