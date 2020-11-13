11/13 Powell’s WWE Friday Night Smackdown audio review: Drew McIntyre vs. Jey Uso, Seth Rollins vs. Rey Mysterio in a No Holds Barred match, Sami Zayn vs. Apollo Crews for the Intercontinental Championship, Otis vs. Dolph Ziggler, Survivor Series build

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
Jason Powell reviews the WWE Friday Night Smackdown television show: Drew McIntyre vs. Jey Uso, Seth Rollins vs. Rey Mysterio in a No Holds Barred match, Sami Zayn vs. Apollo Crews for the Intercontinental Championship, Otis vs. Dolph Ziggler, Survivor Series build, and more (35:53)…
Click here for the November 13 WWE Friday Night Smackdown audio review.
