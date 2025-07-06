Maple Leaf Pro Wrestling “Resurrection” results (7/5): Vetter’s review of the PCO vs. Danny Maff in a House of Pain match for the International Title, Josh Alexander vs. Ace Austin for the MLP Canadian Title

CategoriesMISC PPV Reports NEWS TICKER PPV REPORTS

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

Maple Leaf Pro Wrestling “Resurrection”

Replay available via TrillerTV+

July 5, 2025, in Montreal, Ontario at Colisée de Laval

Don Callis and Joe Dombrowski provided commentary. Of course with this being Scott D’Amore’s promotion, it’s not a surprise that the look and vibe is similar to a TNA show. Lighting over the ring is great and overall production is good. This is a hockey rink; that would matter in the main event.

** When Shotzi Blackheart was released from WWE, she made an unannounced appearance in a GCW deathmatch “Tournament of Survival.” She began calling herself “The Indy God” and the “Death Match King.” Those are monikers that Matt Cardona has used the past couple of years. Thus, they started a fun Twitter feud with Cardona threatening legal action. When Shotzi legit broke her arm, they actually filmed an angle where Matt ran over her arm with her tank to break it. I felt this background info needed to be stated up front for some angles that happened later in this show…

1. Stu Grayson vs. Sheldon Jean. These two have fought a LOT lately in C*4 Wrestling. Bryce Hansen interfered, and it led to a DQ. Evil Uno ran in for the save.

Stu Grayson defeated Sheldon Jean via DQ at 5:55.

* Santino Marella turned the first match into a tag team match.

1b. “Dark Order” Evil Uno and Stu Grayson vs. Sheldon Jean and Bryce Hansen. I’ve seen Bryce a few times; he looks a bit like Blake Christian but with more muscle mass, and Dombrowski praised how quickly he’s developed for being 21 years old. The heels worked over Stu early on. Uno got a hot tag at 2:30 and hit some running back elbows. He hit a Flatliner-and-DDT combo. Stu hit a top-rope 450 Splash. Dark Order hit a team Blockbuster move on Bryce for the pin. Satisfying opener.

Stu Grayson and Evil Uno defeated Sheldon Jean and Bryce Hansen at 4:38.

* Footage aired from earlier in the day of Gisele Shaw and Shotzi Blackheart arriving at the arena. More footage of Ace Austin and Josh Alexander arriving.

* Backstage, Jimmy Jacobs and Dan Maff spoke about Maff’s match later with PCO. (Jacobs has long had the gift for the mic, and a heel manager role really suits him.)

2. Rohan Raja (w/Aurora) vs. Alexander Hammerstone for the PWA Champion’s Grail. Dombrowski ran through the history of this title, which he said is recognized in Australia and across Southeast Asia. They tied up, but Raja rolled to the floor and posed and got booed. (I assumed Hammerstone was going to be the heel! I guess not.) Back in the ring, Hammerstone hit some chops and a palm-to-the-chest slam (think Hendry’s Standing Ovation.) They went to the floor, where Raja slammed Hammerstone on the thin mat at 3:00; in the ring he got a nearfall, and he stomped on Hammerstone and kept him grounded.

Hammerstone hit a back suplex and they were both down at 5:30. Raja applied a half-crab. They got up and traded forearm strikes. Hammerstone hit a Claymore Kick, and they were both down at 7:30. Hammerstone hit a big back-body drop, then a belly-to-belly suplex for a nearfall, then a release German Suplex at 9:30. Raja hit his own back-body drop. Hammerstone hit a sit-out powerbomb for a believable nearfall; he was shocked he didn’t win there. Raja hit a Lungblower to the back for a nearfall at 11:00. Hammerstone hit a Burning Hammer! Aurora hopped on the apron and distracted the ref! Raja hit a low blow uppercut and “The Feast” (a leaping Flatliner move) for the cheap pin. Solid match with a paint-by-numbers finish.

Rohan Raja defeated Alexander Hammerstone to retain the PWA Champion’s Grail at 11:46.

* A video montage aired of Thom Latimer and Matt Cardona, setting up their match later. Cardona stressed that he was never beaten for the NWA title; no one pinned him or made him tap out.

3. Thom Latimer vs. Matt Cardona for the NWA World Heavyweight Title. Matt wore a star-spangled jacket and trunks. The bell rang, and we got a loud “We want Chelsea!” chant; Matt rolled to the floor and stalled. They locked up, Thom flipped Matt, and Cardona went right back to the floor. Back in the ring, Thom hit some punches. They brawled in and out of the ring. In the ring, Cardona hit a standing neckbreaker Rude Awakening at 5:00. Thom hit a jawbreaker over his shoulder and a clothesline, then a running back elbow in the corner. Thom hit a Flatliner at 7:00, then a DDT for a nearfall.

Matt hit the Broski Boot in the corner, then the Unprettier for a nearfall. Dombrowski noted it is Chelsea’s finisher. They got up and traded punches. Thom hit a spear for a nearfall at 9:00. Matt hit the Radio Silence (Fame-asser) for a believable nearfall. Cardona rolled to the floor and grabbed the title belt. He brought it into the ring, but Thom hit a DDT onto the belt for the pin. Solid match with another paint-by-numbers finish.

Thom Latimer defeated Matt Cardona to retain the NWA World Heavyweight Title at 10:35.

* Backstage, Sam Leterna interviewed “The Good Brothers” Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows. They are ready for their match later!

4. Jonathan Gresham vs. Psycho Mike Rollins vs. Bhupinder Gujjar vs. TJP vs. Michael Allen Richard Clark vs. Mike Bailey. TJP carried his New Japan Strong Tag Team Title belt. I liked their names in order; Bailey came out last and got a big hometown pop. Everyone took turns hitting Clark at the bell. Gresham hit a dropkick on TJP. Clark hit one on Gresham. Bailey hit his Speedball kicks to the ribs and thighs of Clark. TJP tied Bailey in an Octopus Stretch. Dombrowski talked about how TJP has “found the fountain of youth” because he just hasn’t aged after more than 20 years of competing.

Clark suplexed Mike at 3:00, and he did some sit-ups. Mike also sat up, and he chopped Clark and hit a clothesline. TJP hit a tornado DDT. Bailey missed a running Shooting Star Press. Gujjar hit a springboard crossbody block. Clark hit a Blue Thunder Bomb at 6:00. Bailey hit the running Shooting Star Press! Gresham put Gujjar in a Figure Four. TJP applied a submission hold around Gresham’s neck! Mike bodyslammed Clark, then one on TJP, then one on Bailey, then one on Gresham. Humorous exchange. Mike bodyslammed Clark over the top rope onto the other four, then Mike dove onto everyone at 8:30.

In the ring, Mike hit a series of bodyslams on Clark for a nearfall. Bailey and TJP traded slaps to the face. TJP and Bailey hit stereo suplexes. Suddenly, all six were down at 10:30, and we got a “Speedball!” chant. Bailey hit a missile dropkick. Bailey hit a corner moonsault, and Bhupinder hit a top-rope flip dive onto three guys, earning a “Holy shit!” chant at 12:00. They got back into the ring and we got a “This is awesome!” chant. TJP hit a doublestomp on Bailey while Bailey was in the Tree of Woe for a nearfall.

TJP hit a top-rope crossbody block. Gresham hit a LIonsault Press, then a dive to the floor. In the ring, TJP and Gresham hit stereo Shooting Star Presses for believable nearfalls. TJP hit a Mamba Splash for a nearfall. Gujjar hit a spear but he didn’t realize Bailey was on the ropes, and Bailey hit an Ultima Weapon! Clark jumped in the ring and covered the prone Bhupinder for the stolen pin! Easily best match of the night so far.

Michael Allen Richard Clark defeated Mike Bailey, Psycho Mike Rollins, TJP, Jonathan Gresham and Bhupinder Gujjar at 14:26.

* Backstage, Sam Leterna interviewed Shotzi Blackheart. Shotzi acknowledged she has a broken arm, but she’s not letting it stop her, and she’s not pulling out of this match. For storyline purposes, she blamed Matt Cardona for breaking her arm.

* A video package aired for the Good Brothers.

5. “The War Dogs” David Finlay and Drilla Moloney vs. “The Good Brothers” Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows. All four brawled and we got a bell a second later to begin. The action went to the floor, with Finlay battling Gallows. Moloney and Karl fought up onto the entrance ramp. They got into the ring, and Luke whipped Finlay into the back of the ref at 2:30. (You never see a ref taking a bump from the back! He never saw it coming!) The GB kept Finlay in their corner. Finlay hit a DDT on Karl for a nearfall at 4:00. Dombrowski noted that both Finlay and Moloney will be competing in the NJPW G1 Climax later this month.

Moloney hit a knee drop on Karl’s forehead, and the War Dogs began working over Anderson. Drilla choked Karl in the ropes. Gallows got a hot tag at 8:00 and hit a Mafia Kick. He hit a running double crossbody block, then an Ospreay-style Stormbreaker on Moloney for a nearfall. Finlay hit a clothesline to the back of Gallows’ head. The War Dogs collided! Gallows hit a double clothesline.

The GB hit a team neckbreaker move for a nearfall at 9:30. They set up for the Magic Killer, but Finlay fought free. The War Dogs hit high-low spears on Gallows for a nearfall, but Karl made the save, and all four were down. They all got up and traded punches. Moloney hit a spear on Gallows. The Good Brothers hit the Magic Killer (team swinging slam) on Moloney for the pin. A good brawl.

Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows defeated Drilla Moloney and David Finlay at 11:36.

* Backstage, Sam Leterna interviewed Rohan Raja and Aurora. Rohan said he’s now beaten multiple former world champions. Sam asked if he won because of the aid of Aurora. “I got the win,” Rohan said while glaring at Sam. Billy Gunn came up, wearing a ref shirt. Billy said Sam was right… and it’s a good thing for Rohan that he’s headed to the ring to be referee for the next match!

* A video package aired for the women’s match coming up next!

6. Gisele Shaw vs. Shotzi Blackheart for the MLP Women’s Canadian Title. Again, Shotzi has a cast over her left wrist that goes almost to her elbow, and it reads “Indy God.” Quick reversals to open, and Shotzi knocked her down with a shoulder tackle. Shaw popped up and slapped her in the face. Shotzi suplexed her into a corner. She dove through the ropes onto Shaw at 2:00. Shotzi leapt off the apron, but Shaw caught her and slammed her back-first on the ring steps! Ouch! Shaw stood on the apron and choked Shotzi, then she chopped Blackheart against the guardrails. Shaw stomped on the cast at 4:30, and Shotzi screamed in pain.

Shaw hit a snap suplex on the entrance ramp. They got into the ring, where Shaw twisted Shotzi’s arm in the ropes. Shotzi hit a superkick, then a Sliced Bread for a nearfall at 7:30. Shaw stretched Shotzi in the middle of the ring. Shaw nailed a spear for a nearfall at 9:00. Shotzi hit an enzuigiri, then a second-rope flying Crucifix Driver for a nearfall! Nice! Shaw hit a twisting suplex for a nearfall, then a backbreaker over the knee for a nearfall. Shotzi hit a huracanrana then a Canadian Destroyer for a nearfall at 13:00.

Shotzi tied her in a crossface on the mat. Shaw hit a Sabin-style Cradle Shock for a nearfall. Shaw flipped and slammed Shotzi for a nearfall. The ref got bumped. Shotzi hit a jump-up DDT. Matt Cardona hopped in the ring! He hit a Radio Silence on her! Shaw covered her for a nearfall; the bell rang at 16:23, but we’re still going! Shotzi dove through the ropes and nailed Cardona! However, as she got back into the ring, Shaw nailed Shotzi with a running knee for the pin. Decent match and the Cardona interference was fun to further their feud, but the confusion over if there was a pin took away a bit at the finish.

Gisele Shaw defeated Shotzi Blackheart to retain the BLP Women’s Canadian Title at 17:23.

* A video package aired for our next match. Ace Austin said he had his heart and mind set on becoming the youngest TNA world champion, and wonders if he should have cashed in “Option C.”

7. Josh Alexander vs. Ace Austin for the MLP Men’s Canadian Title. A feeling-out process early on and basic reversals with Josh in charge, and we had a “Walking Weapon!” chant. Josh hit his flying crossbody block as Ace was in the ropes at 7:00, and they crashed to the floor. In the ring, Ace tied a leg lock around the neck and kept Josh grounded. Josh hit a forward Finlay Roll, and he went to an ankle lock at 10:30, but Ace hit an enzuigiri to break free. Ace hit a guillotine leg drop. Ace hit a Fosbury Flop to the floor on Josh at 13:00.

In the ring, he hit a flying axe kick to the back of the head for a nearfall. Josh applied an ankle lock on the floor; Ace kicked out, and it sent Josh flying backwards, and he fell over the ring steps! That didn’t seem planned. In the ring, Ace hit a Doctor Bomb for a nearfall. Josh hit a second-rope forward Finlay Roll at 16:00, and they were both down, and we got a “holy shit!” chant. Josh finally got a cover for a nearfall, then he reapplied the ankle lock and he turned it into a Sharpshooter, but Ace got to the ropes.

They again fought on the ropes in the corner, and Ace hit a unique Frankensteiner. Josh reapplied an ankle lock, but Ace broke free, and it sent Josh through the ropes and onto the adjacent ramp. They fought up the ramp; Josh set up for the C4 Spike, but Ace blocked it. They got back into the ring, and Josh hit the C4 Spike piledriver for the pin. Good action.

Josh Alexander defeated Ace Austin to retain the MLP Canadian Men’s Title at 20:16.

8. PCO vs. Danny Maff (w/Jimmy Jacobs) in a House of Pain match for the International Title. Pinfalls can count anywhere in the building. Billy Gunn was the special referee. Maff wore a red shirt that read “Canada Sucks.” He basically looks unchanged since I first saw him in ROH more than 20 years ago. Callis reminded us that he managed PCO when he was known as “X” in TNA in 2003! They charged at each other at the bell and brawled. (Why is the massive Billy Gunn referee? Even at his age, Gunn is taller and so thick he towers over both of them.) PCO got a sledgehammer and jabbed Maff in the gut with it. He pushed a ladder against Maff’s groin, then he hit the ladder with the sledgehammer at 2:00.

PCO attempted a dive through the ropes, but Maff hit him in the head with a garbage can, and Maff got a nearfall on the floor. Maff dumped PCO off the ring steps and through a table on the floor at 5:00. In the ring, Maff hit a Burning Hammer onto a table in the corner for a nearfall. Maff hit a back-body drop that sent PCO over the top rope and onto a ladder leaning against the ring at 8:00. That’s an insane bump for a man of any age… and PCO is 57!! There are now eight cinder blocks in the ring, and Maff placed PCO across them. However, PCO flipped Maff off the top rope onto the blocks at 9:30, then he chokeslammed Maff onto them for a nearfall.

Jacobs got in the ring and yelled at Billy Gunn. Four guys dressed in white HAZMAT suits ran into the ring, but Gunn punched each of them, and they fell to the floor. Gunn punched Jacobs. Jacobs hit a top-rope moonsault onto the four HAZMAT guys at 12:00, earning a “Holy shit!” chant. In the ring, Gunn hit a Fameasser on Maff! PCO hit a top-rope moonsault for a believable nearfall. (His moonsault seems especially dangerous, as he somehow narrowly misses coming down on his head, which Callis pointed out.) Maff and PCO went over the guardrail and fought into the crowd, and the cameras didn’t initially find them. PCO whipped Maff into the hockey board plexiglass, and he put Maff on a table. Maff climbed a VERY tall ladder and hit a flip dive off the ladder onto Maff, who was on a table, for the pin. That was a dangerous, insane bump, too.

PCO defeated Dan Maff to retain the International Title at 16:05.

* PCO spoke in French to the crowd. No one offered any translation, and he didn’t switch to English. He went up the ramp to conclude the show.

Final Thoughts: The six-man scramble was an absolute blast. Bailey is great, TJP is great. Psycho Mike has a unique charisma with his dead-eyed, unblinking stare. I’ll narrowly go with that for the best match over a good back-and-forth Ace-Alexander match. Despite the confusion at the finish, Shotzi-Shaw takes third. That was a pretty wild main event brawl, and PCO sure seems to like taking dangerous bumps. I just saw no point in having Gunn out there, though, especially him fighting off four goons in white HAZMAT suits. The opening matches were fine but forgettable with basic house-show finishes.