AEW-NJPW Forbidden Door polls: Vote for the best match and grade the overall show

AEW-NJPW Forbidden Door Poll: Vote for the best match

Kenny Omega vs. Will Ospreay for the IWGP U.S. Championship

Bryan Danielson vs. Kazuchika Okada

MJF vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi for the AEW World Championship

Sanada vs. Jack Perry for the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship

Sting, Darby Allin, and Tetsuya Naito vs. Chris Jericho, Sammy Guevara, and Minoru Suzuki

Moxley, Castagnoli, Yuta, Takeshita, Umino vs. Page, Bucks, Kingston, Ishii

Toni Storm vs. Willow Nightingale for the AEW Women’s Championship

Orange Cassidy vs. Zack Sabre Jr. vs. Shibata vs. Daniel Garcia for the AEW International Title

CM Punk vs. Satoshi Kojima in an Owen Hart Cup tournament match

Athena vs. Billie Starkz in a Owen Hart Cup tournament match

Kyle Fletcher, Jeff Cobb, and TJP vs. Shingo Takagi, Hiromu Takahashi, and Bushi

Stu Grayson vs. El Phantasmo