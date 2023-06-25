AEW-NJPW Forbidden Door polls: Vote for the best match and grade the overall show June 25, 2023 CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER READER POLLS AEW-NJPW Forbidden Door Poll: Grade the overall show A – Great Show B – Good Show C – Average Show D – Disappointing Show F – Awful Show pollcode.com free polls AEW-NJPW Forbidden Door Poll: Vote for the best match Kenny Omega vs. Will Ospreay for the IWGP U.S. Championship Bryan Danielson vs. Kazuchika Okada MJF vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi for the AEW World Championship Sanada vs. Jack Perry for the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship Sting, Darby Allin, and Tetsuya Naito vs. Chris Jericho, Sammy Guevara, and Minoru Suzuki Moxley, Castagnoli, Yuta, Takeshita, Umino vs. Page, Bucks, Kingston, Ishii Toni Storm vs. Willow Nightingale for the AEW Women’s Championship Orange Cassidy vs. Zack Sabre Jr. vs. Shibata vs. Daniel Garcia for the AEW International Title CM Punk vs. Satoshi Kojima in an Owen Hart Cup tournament match Athena vs. Billie Starkz in a Owen Hart Cup tournament match Kyle Fletcher, Jeff Cobb, and TJP vs. Shingo Takagi, Hiromu Takahashi, and Bushi Stu Grayson vs. El Phantasmo Swerve Strickland, Toa Liona, and Bishop Kaun vs. Rocky Romero, Trent Beretta, and El Desperado pollcode.com free polls Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker. WE VALUE YOUR PRIVACY PRIVACY POLICY INFO HERE Topicsaewforbidden doornjpw
