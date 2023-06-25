AEW-NJPW Forbidden Door results: Powell’s live review of Bryan Danielson vs. Kazuchika Okada, Kenny Omega vs. Will Ospreay for the IWGP U.S. Championship, MJF vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi for the AEW World Championship

CategoriesAEW PPV Reports MUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER NJPW PPV Reports PPV REPORTS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW-NJPW Forbidden Door

Aired live June 25, 2023 live on pay-per-view and B/R Live

Toronto, Ontario at Scotiabank Arena

Zero Hour Pre-Show Results: Swerve Strickland, Toa Liona, Bishop Kaun, and Brian Cage defeated Rocky Romero, Trent Beretta, Chuck Taylor, and El Desperado in 12:30, ROH Women’s Champion Athena defeated Billie Starkz in 7:50 to advance to the semifinals of the Owen Hart Cup tournament, El Phantasmo over Stu Grayson in 7:15, and Shingo Takagi, Hiromu Takahashi, and Bushi beat Kyle Fletcher, Jeff Cobb, and TJP in 7:30…

Pyro shot off on the stage. Excalibur checked in on commentary and noted that 14,826 fans were in attendance. Excalibur was joined by Kevin Kelly and Taz on commentary (Taz replaced Chris Charlton, who called the pre-show)…

Hiroshi Tanahashi made his entrance for the opening match to a strong crowd reaction. Maxwell Jacob Friedman entered the loud boos. He turned around and revealed that his robe read “New Japan Is An Indie.” Justin Roberts and Takuro Shibata served as the dual ring announcers and delivered in-ring introductions for the title match…

1. MJF vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi for the AEW World Championship. Bryce Remsburg was the referee. There were dueling chants for both wrestlers. MJF took an early powder and teased leaving. Tanahashi got the crowd to chant “coward.”

MJF stormed back to the ring and asked the fans if they thought he was a coward. MJF offered Tanahashi a handshake while claiming sportsmanship. Tanahashi accepted and then blocked MJF’s kick before spinning him around and slapping him. The broadcast team noted that the match was being fought under AEW rules.

MJF caught Tanahashi with a knee to the gut and then flipped off the crowd. MJF put Tanahashi in an abdominal stretch and held the ropes for leverage while the referee couldn’t see him. The referee became suspicious and caught him on the second try. MJF didn’t release the hold and asked the referee what he was going to do. Rather than disqualify MJF, Rebsburg kicked his hand off the top rope.

Tanahashi took offensive control and went up top for his finisher, but MJF cut him off and joined him on the ropes. Tanahashi shoved MJF to the mat. Tanahashi struggled to get his footing while the broadcast team explained the differences between the turnbuckle pads in both companies. Tanahashi performed a crossbody block for a two count.

MJF went up top moments later, but Tanahashi caught him and tossed him to the match. Excalibur said MJF scheduled a tweet that had just one live in which he claimed he would have beaten Tanahashi by now. Tanahashi went to the ropes for his finisher again, but MJF bounced into the ropes to crotch him. MJF superplexed Tanahashi and picked up a two count.

The dueling chants started again with the Tanahashi chants winning out. MJF set up for his Heat Seeker piledriver, but Tanahashi tossed him back into the ring. MJF grabbed his knee. MJF went for a shoulder breaker and then sold the bad knee before covering Tanahashi for a two count.

MJF got to his feet first and spat at Tanahashi and then toyed with him. Tanahashi fired up after MJF pie-faced him. A “Go Ace” chant broke out. Tanahashi no-sold a punch and called for more, but MJF poked him in the eyes.

Tanahashi came right back with a dragon screw leg whip. Tanahashi put MJF in a Texas Cloverleaf. MJF eventually reached the bottom rope to break it. Tanahashi performed a Twist and Shout neckbreaker followed by a sling blade clothesline. Tanahashi went up top and performed his High Fly Flow (frog splash) finisher. MJF put his knees up. MJF sold his knee while Tanahashi also stayed down.

MJF went to ringside and brought back his title belt. The referee took it away from him. Tanahashi rolled up MJF and got a visual pinfall while the referee was passing off the title belt to ringside. Tanahashi stood up and protested. MJF shoved Tanahashi into the referee and then hit Tanahashi with the Dynamite Diamond Ring and got the three count.

MJF defeated Hiroshi Tanahashi in 15:30 to retain the AEW World Championship.

After the match, a security guard helped a limping (selling) MJF to the stage. MJF held up his title belt before heading backstage…

Powell’s POV: A good, basic wrestling match. Tanahashi struggled in the match against Swerve Strickland the night before on AEW Collision. This was better and I liked some of the simple old school heel work from MJF. I never bought into the possibility of Tanahashi winning, nor did they spend a lot of time trying to convince fans that it might happen,.

Dasha Gonzalez replaced Roberts for the English ring announcing duties for the next match. Satoshi Kojima was cheered. The fans started booing even before Punk’s music played and continued to boo loudly once he made his entrance. Punk cupped his ear before kneeling down. Punk showed off his new CMFTR t-shirt. Once at ringside, Punk patted the Owen Hart Cup…

2. CM Punk vs. Satoshi Kojima in an Owen Hart Cup tournament first-round match. Excalibur plugged the Owen Hart Foundation website. Kelly said that neither man would advance in the tournament in the event of a draw.