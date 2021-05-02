MLW hypes segment regarding Contra’s contractual control for Fusion

CategoriesMISC News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

MLW issued the following press release to promote Wednesday’s edition of MLW Fusion.

NEW YORK — Major League Wrestling (“MLW”) today confirmed the league will provide an update on CONTRA’s alleged control of championship bouts for Jacob Fatu this Wednesday, May 5 at 7pm ET on MLW’s flagship weekly series FUSION, available on YouTube, Fubo Sports, DAZN, beIN SPORTS and the Roku Channel. Learn more about where to watch.

Does CONTRA hold all the power? Josef Samael believes so. Claiming to have contractual control over all potential challengers to Jacob Fatu’s World Heavyweight Championship, CONTRA has effectively hijacked the title.

But are things as they seem? MLW can confirm this Wednesday’s FUSION will examine whether Samael was able to effectively rewrite Fatu’s contract while the regime seized the MLW headquarters in 2020.

Will National Openweight Champion Alex Hammerstone be denied destiny?

Find out this Wednesday night at 7pm ET on FUSION available on MLW YouTube channel for free.

Scheduled for Wednesday’s card:

•World Middleweight Championship: Lio Rush (Champion) vs. Myron Reed

•A look at CONTRA’s contractual control over the World Heavyweight Championship

Also scheduled: Alicia Atout, Alex Hammerstone, CONTRA Unit, Richard Holliday, the Von Erichs and more!

Fans can also watch nationwide on cable and dish via beIN SPORTS on Saturday nights at 10pm ET and on demand anytime, anywhere on DAZN. Learn more about where to watch.

Powell’s POV: MLW Fusion streams Wednesdays on Fubo Sports, Pluto TV, and the MLW YouTube page at 6CT/7ET. The show is replayed Saturdays on beIN Sports at 9CT/10ET. My written reviews are available on Wednesday while the show streams, and Dot Net Members have access to my same night audio reviews.