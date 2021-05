CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE has announced the following match for Monday’s WWE Raw television show.

-Natalya and Tamina vs. Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler for the WWE Women’s Tag Titles.

Powell’s POV: I assume that WWE will start the hype for the Hell in a Cell pay-per-view on Monday. It was mentioned on Smackdown, but no matches are announced for the June 20 pay-per-view thus far. Join me for my live review of Raw every Monday at 7CT/8ET.