Impact Wrestling and NXT UK coverage, Dot Net Weekly, WWE Raw and Smackdown poll results, Raul Mendoza, Kiera Hogan, DC Drake, Phil Lafon, Richard Slinger, Sensei

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-Dot Net Members will have exclusive access to the Dot Net Weekly audio show with Jake Barnett and I discussing all the news of the week later today. Join us on the ad-free version of the website by signing up for membership today via the Dot Net Members’ Signup Page.

-Impact Wrestling airs tonight at 7CT/8ET on AXS TV. The show includes Christian Cage, Josh Alexander, Chris Sabin, Sami Callihan, and Eddie Edwards vs. Ace Austin, Madman Fulton, Brian Myers, Moose, and W Morrissey in a ten-man tag match. John Moore’s reviews are available either after the show concludes or on Friday mornings depending on his schedule. John’s members’ exclusive audio review will be available on Friday.

-NXT UK streams on WWE Network and Peacock today at 3CT/4ET. The show includes “Pretty Deadly” Lewis Howley and Sam Stoker vs. Joe Coffey and Mark Coffey for the NXT Tag Titles. Dot Net contributor Laurence Gibbons’ review will be available later today or on Friday morning along with his weekly Dot Net Members’ exclusive audio review.

-Monday’s WWE Raw produced a B grade with 36 percent of the vote in our weekly post show poll. C finished second with 23 percent of the vote, and A finished a close third with 19 percent. I gave the show a C+ grade.

-Friday’s WWE Smackdown produced a A grade from 59 percent of the voters in our post show poll. B finished second with 24 percent of the vote. I gave the show an A- grade.

Birthdays and Notables

-Don “DC” Drake is 64.

-Phil Lafon is 60.

-Richard Slinger (Richard Aslinger) is 50.

-Sensei is 43.

-Raul Mendoza is 30.

-Kiera Hogan is 27.