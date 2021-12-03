ROH Notes: ROH Final Battle notes including a First Hour Free match announcement, Road To Final Battle online matches, ROH Wrestling television lineups, next week’s ROHStrong Podcast guest

CategoriesNEWS TICKER ROH News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following notes are from Kevin Eck’s blog on ROH website. Read the full blog at ROHWrestling.com.

-Jonathan Gresham vs. Dragon Lee is the first match of ROH’s “Road To Final Battle” online series. The match will stream on Monday at 12CT/1ET and there will be new matches released daily through Friday to lead up to the Saturday, December 11 Final Battle event. Tuesday’s match is Dalton Castle and Dak Draper vs. PJ Black and Flip Gordon, Wednesday’s match is Beer City Bruiser vs. Caprice Coleman, Thursday has Shane Taylor, Moses, and Kaun vs. Homicide, Chris Dickinson, and Tony Deppen for the ROH Six-Man Tag Titles, and Friday has EC3 vs. Demonic Flamita.

-A wild-card ten-man tag match will stream on the Final Battle Hour One that will stream free on ROH social media and HonorClub on December 11 at 6CT/7ET.

-This weekend’s edition of the ROH Wrestling television show features ROH Champion Bandido vs. PJ Black, and Mandy Leon vs. Willow for a shot at the ROH Women’s World Championship at Final Battle.

-The December 11 edition of the ROH Wrestling television show includes PCO vs. Sledge in a Falls Count Anywhere match, EC3 vs. Eli Isom, and Chelsea Green vs. Miranda Alize.

-Former ROH owner Cary Silkin will be Kevin Eck’s guests on Monday’s ROHStrong podcast.

-Dalton Castle’s challenger for the ROH TV Title at Final Battle will be revealed on Tuesday’s ROH Week By Week online show.

Powell’s POV: Eck’s blog also includes additional notes on Final Battle, the ROH Week By Week match, some of the topics that he and Silkin discussing on the ROHStrong podcast, release times for the Road to Final Battle matches, and more.