NXT WarGames lineup: The card for Sunday’s event

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the NXT WarGames event that will be held on Sunday in Orlando, Florida the the WWE Performance Center.

-Tommaso Ciampa, Johnny Gargano, Pete Dunne, and LA Knight vs. Bron Breakker, Carmelo Hayes, Tony D’Angelo, and Grayson Waller in a WarGames match.

-Raquel Gonzalez, Io Shirai, Kay Lee Ray, and Cora Jade vs. Dakota Kai and “Toxic Attraction” Mandy Rose, Gigi Dolin, and Jacy Jayne in a WarGames match.

-Roderick Strong vs. Joe Gacy for the NXT Cruiserweight Championship.

-Fabian Aichner and Marcel Barthel vs. Kyle O’Reilly and Von Wagner for the NXT Tag Titles.

-Cameron Grimes vs. Duke Hudson in a hair vs. hair match.

Powell’s POV: Kay Lee Ray and Bron Breakker won ladder matches to earn the advantage for their respective teams in the WarGames matches. NXT WarGames will stream Sunday on Peacock (and WWE Network internationally). John John Moore for his live review starting with the pre-show at 6:30CT/7:30ET, and the main card at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members will hear an exclusive audio review after the show.