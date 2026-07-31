WWE SummerSlam and WWE Smackdown coverage, ROH on HonorClub, John Laurinaitis, Kid Kash, El Texano Jr., Max Caster, Roddy Piper

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-WWE SummerSlam will be held on Saturday and Sunday in Minneapolis, Minnesota, at U.S. Bank Stadium. Night one features CM Punk vs. Cody Rhodes for the WWE Championship and Brock Lesnar vs. Oba Femi in a Hell in a Cell match. Night two is headlined by Roman Reigns vs. Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship. Join me for my live review as the shows stream on ESPN Unlimited (and Netflix internationally) at 5CT/6ET. Jake Barnett and I will team up for a same-night audio for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon subscribers).

-WWE Smackdown will be live tonight from Green Bay, Wisconsin, at Resch Center. The show includes Lash Legend vs. Giulia in the last qualifier for the ladder match for the Interim WWE Women’s Championship match at SummerSlam. Join me for our weekly live review as Smackdown airs on USA Network at 7CT/8ET. My same-night audio review will be available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon subscribers).

-The Ring of Honor show streams tonight on HonorClub at 7CT/8ET. The show normally streams on Thursdays, but it was bumped to tonight due to AEW Collision airing last night.

We are looking for reports from Smackdown and all SummerSlam weekend events. If you are going to an upcoming show and want to help, email me at dotnetjason@gmail.com.

Birthdays and Notables

-John Laurinaitis is 64.

-Kid Kash (David Cash) is 57.

-El Texano Jr. (Juan Aguilar Leos) is 42.

-Max Caster is 36.

-The late Roddy Piper (Roderick Toombs) died of a heart attack at age 61 on July 31, 2015.