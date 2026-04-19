Van Hammer dead at age 66

CategoriesMISC News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Former pro wrestler Van Hammer (Mark Hildreth) has died at age 66. Marc Mero shared the news via social media. “It is with a heavy heart that I share the passing of our dear friend, Mark Hildreth, known to so many as Van Hammer.” Mero wrote. “At this time, we are still awaiting answers regarding the cause, pending an autopsy.” Read Mero’s full statement below or via his social media page.

Powell’s POV: Hammer debuted in 1991. Despite Hammer having only one match, Dusty Rhodes offered him a tryout match against Mero. They were both signed to WCW. Hammer spent most of his career with the company, with runs from 1991 through 1995, and from 1997 through 2000. My condolences to his friends and family.

It is with a heavy heart that I share the passing of our dear friend, Mark Hildreth, known to so many as Van Hammer. At this time, we are still awaiting answers regarding the cause, pending an autopsy. Mark was a fighter in every sense of the word. Life threw its share of… pic.twitter.com/Tb7d0zQtJr — Marc Mero (@MarcMero) April 19, 2026

(Jason Powell, founder and editor of ProWrestling.net, has covered pro wrestling full-time dating back to 1997. He hosts a weekly podcast, Pro Wrestling Boom, and also appears regularly on the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast. Reach him via email at dotnetjason@gmail.com and on social media via @prowrestlingnet.bsky.social or x.com/prowrestlingnet. For his full bio and information on this website, click here.)