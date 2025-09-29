WWE Raw in Raleigh, Powell’s Q&A Audio Show, David Sammartino, Tajiri, Stacy Carter, Candice LeRae, Rush, Steve Blackman, Jason Jordan, Jinny, Skandor Akbar, Meatball, Leyla Hirsch

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-WWE Raw will be live tonight from Raleigh, North Carolina, at the Lenovo Center. Raw features Dominik Mysterio vs. Rusev for the Intercontinental Championship. Join me for my live review as the show streams live on Netflix at the earlier start time of 6CT/7ET. My weekly same-night Raw audio reviews will be available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

Birthdays and Notables

-David Sammartino is 65 today.

-Yoshihiro Tajiri is 55 today.

-“The Cat” Stacy Carter is 55 today.

-Candice LeRae (Candice Gargano) is 40 today.

-Rush (William Munoz Gonzalez) is 36 today.

-The late Skandor Akbar (Jimmy Wehba) was born on September 29, 1934. He died on August 19, 2010, at age 75.

-Steve Blackman turned 62 on Sunday.

-Jason Jordan (Nathan Everhart) turned 37 on Sunday. He works as a producer in WWE.

-Jinny (Jinny Sandhu) turned 36 on Sunday. She retired from the ring and is married to Gunther.

-Meatball (Richard Ellinger) is 55.

-Leyla Hirsch is 29.