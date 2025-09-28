NJPW “Destruction in Kobe” results (9/24): Vetter’s review of Zack Sabre Jr. vs. Ren Narita for the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship, Gabe Kidd vs. Shingo Takagi for the IWGP Global Title

CategoriesNEWS TICKER NJPW PPV Reports PPV REPORTS

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

New Japan Pro Wrestling “Destruction in Kobe”

September 28, 2025, in Kobe, Japan, at Kobe World Memorial Hall

Streamed live on New Japan World

Walker Stewart and Chris Charlton provided commentary. This appears to be a small arena.

1. Yohand Shota Umino and El Desperado, Yuya Uemura, and Yoshi-Hashi vs. “House of Torture” EVIL, Shoand Douki, Sanada, and Dick Togo. Charlton said that Uemura and Umino plan to be a tag team in the upcoming World Tag League. Desperado and Douki opened and immediately traded overhand chops! We’re starting hot! Sho jumped in the ring and helped stomp on Despe, as Walker talked about Desperado having eight successful title defenses now. Former teammates Sho and Yoh battled. Y-H hit his Headhunter (running Blockbuster) at 2:00. Everyone started brawling on the floor. Back in the ring, Sanada entered and got a nearfall on Yoshi-Hashi at 4:00.

Shota got in and hit some shoulder tackles on everyone. He hit a dropkick on EVIL, then a fisherman’s suplex on Sanada for a nearfall at 5:30. Yuya entered and battled Sanada. Sanada hit a low blow. Togo tagged in for the first time. and the HoT took turns hitting Yuya in the corner. Yuya and Shota hit stereo dropkicks on EVIL. Yuya snapped off a huracanrana and pinned Togo. Decent action; it certainly didn’t drag.

Yohand Shota Umino, El Desperado, Yuya Uemura, and Yoshi-Hashi defeated EVIL, Sho, Douki, Sanada, and Dick Togo at 7:35.

2. Great-O-Khan vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi. The Ace is continuing his relentless tour of giving everyone a match before he retires; Charlton said it is “98 days and counting” until Wrestle Kingdom. This is Hiroshi’s final match in Kobe. They traded quick mat reversals early on. O-Khan tied up the legs, and Tanahashi got to the ropes at 2:00. O-Khan hit some Mongolian Chops, so Tanahashi hit some back, then a Sling Blade. Tanahashi hit a bodyslam, and his second-rope somersault senton for a nearfall at 4:00.

Tanahashi hit a Dragonscrew Legwhip, so O-Khan hit one. They got up and traded forearm strikes. O-Khan fell down and was disoriented from some of the blows. He got up and hit a straight punch to the jaw at 6:00. Tanahashi hit another Sling Blade for a nearfall. He went for a High Fly Flow, but O-Khan got his knees up to block it. O-Khan hit his own Sling Blade! He hit another one for a nearfall at 7:30. Tanahashi got a flash rollup for the pin out of nowhere!

Hiroshi Tanahashi defeated Great-O-Khan at 7:45.

* NOAH star Kaito Kiyomiya came to the ring! He asked Tanahashi to come fight “alongside him” on Oct. 11 at a NOAH show! Tanahashi agreed. (I’m really not clear if that meant they will square off in a singles match or if they will be a tag team.)

3. Boltin Oleg vs. Don Fale (w/EVIL and Dick Togo) for the NEVER Openweight Title. Walker noted that Oleg beat Fale in the New Japan Cup earlier this year. Fale attacked during the ring introductions, and we’re underway! Charlton pointed out that Fale’s interference during the G1 Climax caused Oleg to miss the playoffs of that tournament. The massive Fale stood on Oleg’s back at 1:00, then on his chest. They got up and traded forearm strikes. Oleg knocked him down with a shoulder tackle, then a splash to the mat for a nearfall at 3:00.

Oleg hit a big bodyslam, and Charlton noted that Fale is 375 pounds. Oleg hit a suplex for a nearfall. Fale pushed Oleg into the ref, and the ref was down. Togo and EVIL immediately hopped in the ring to make it a 3-on-1 beatdown. Togo hit his knife-edge chop to Oleg’s groin at 5:30. Oleg pushed EVIL’s head into Fale’s groin in the corner. Oleg then put Fale on his shoulders and hit the Kamikaze (forward Finlay Roll) for the pin! The HoT continued to beat up Oleg after the match, with EVIL hitting Everything is Evil (uranage). EVIL posed with Oleg’s title and declared he wants next!

Bolton Oleg defeated Don Fale to retain the NEVER Openweight Title at 6:05.

4. Tomohiro Ishii and Taichi vs. Yuto-Ice and Oskar for the IWGP Tag Team Titles. (Kayfabe, how did Yuto and Oskar already earn a title shot? They just arrived/returned!) Ishii and Yuto immediately traded chops, and Yuto hit some roundhouse kicks. Oskar entered and chopped Ishii at 2:00. Ishii hit a German Suplex on Oskar. Taichi entered for the first time and kicked Oskar, and he tried a Dragon Sleeper. Oskar hit a massive back suplex on Taichi at 6:00. Ishii and Yuto-Ice got back in and traded forearm strikes, and Yuto hit a delayed vertical suplex. Ishii popped up and hit a shoulder tackle. Yuto spat on Ishii!

Oskar slid in and hit some chops to Ishii’s back. Taichi jumped in the way and took a Mafia Kick meant for Ishii!! Ishii and Taichi hit some strikes on Oskar. Yuto hit a spin kick to Ishii’s head, then a team powerbomb move on Ishii for a believable nearfall at 9:00, and the crowd rallied for Ishii. Yuto dropped Ishii with a punch to the jaw, and Charlton shouted that Ishii was knocked out! Yuto hit a running Penalty Kick for a nearfall; the 10-minute call was a bit early. Taichi hit an enzuigiri, then a back suplex on Oskar.

Taichi hit a spin kick to Yuto’s chest as Ishii was hitting a piledriver for a believable nearfall at 11:00! Ishii hit a hard clothesline on Yuto-Ice for a nearfall, but Oskar made the save. Oskar nailed a Choke Bomb on Taichi. Ishii blocked one. Oskar hit a head-capture slam on Ishii at 13:00. Yuto-Ice hit a running knee on Ishii. Oskar hit a piledriver; Yuto-Ice jumped on Ishii for the pin! New champions! While I noted that, kayfabe, this makes no sense, but I love that this happened — you bring these studs back from excursion and immediately put titles on them.

Oskar and Yuto-Ice defeated Taichi and Tomohiro Ishii to win the IWGP Tag Team Titles at 13:30.

* Shota Umino and Yuya Uemura came to the ring, and Shota took off his shirt as they walked down the aisle, and it looks like they are itching for a fight! They jawed at Yuto-Ice and Oskar, and security separated them.

5. Hiromu Takahashi vs. Taiji Ishimori for the GHC Jr. Heavyweight Title. What title is this now? Charlton and Stewart said the last time this belt was defended in NJPW was in 2004! Hiromu wore his space alien robe, and Walker explained that Hiromu won this belt in NOAH on Sept. 8. They charged at each other at the bell. Takahashi is 6-4 all-time in 10 singles matches between them. Hiromu went for a head-scissors takedown, but Ishimori flipped and landed on his feet. Ishimori hit a head-scissors takedown on the floor. Ishimori hit an impressive flip dive to the floor at 1:30.

In the ring, Ishimori hit a rolling Death Valley Driver for a nearfall. Hiromu hit a basement dropkick. They went back to the floor, where Ishimori rammed Hiromu’s shoulder into the ring post at 3:30. They got back into the ring and Ishimori threw Hiromu shoulder-first into the corner, then hit a shoulder-breaker over his knee and was in charge. Hiromu hit a tilt-a-whirl backbreaker over his knee, then a swinging sideslam, and they were both down. Hiromu hit a Falcon Arrow for a nearfall at 5:30, but he sold the pain in his shoulder. The ref got bumped; Ishimori went for a low blow, but Hiromu blocked it. However, Hiromu pretended like it had landed, and the ref admonished Tajiri.

Taiji hit a low-blow mule kick and got a Gedo Clutch for a nearfall! Ishimori hit a uranage and a top-rope 450 Splash at 8:00, but Ishimori was hurt by it, and it took a second for him to go for a nearfall. Charlton wondered if Ishimori cracked a rib on that move. Ishimori went for a handspring-back move, but Takahashi blocked it. Hiromu hit a knee lift to the chin, a clothesline, and a Time Bomb (modified DVD) for a nearfall at 9:30. Ishimori went for the Bone Lock (modified crossface), and he got it locked in, but Hiromu got to the ropes. Ishimori hit a jumping knee. Hiromu hit a Time Bomb 2 (side slam), then a Time Bomb for the pin! That was some sharp action.

Hiromu Takahashi defeated Taiji Ishimori to retain the GHC Jr. Heavyweight Title at 11:28.

* Eita ran into the ring and superkicked Hiromu, and that got loudly booed. Walker said there are “a lot of NOAH faithful who are cheering along.” Eita got on the mic and said Hiromu thinks he can do whatever he wants. Eita was angry that the fans were booing him, and he said he’s lived in Kobe for 15 years.

6. David Finlay (w/Gedo) vs. Yota Tsuji. Walker said this is the sixth singles match between them in just the past two years! They immediately fought to the floor. Finlay nailed the Northern Irish Curse backbreaker over his knee as they fought on the entrance ramp! He slammed Yota’s back on the ring apron at 2:00. In the ring, Yota hit a Frankensteiner for a nearfall at 4:00. They got up and traded forearm strikes. Yota hit a superkick; Finlay hit a clothesline, and they were both down. Finlay tossed Yota across the ring at 6:00. Yota flipped Finlay into the corner, and David sold a shoulder injury. Yota dove through the ropes and crashed onto David, flipping Finlay over the guardrail and onto a table on the other side.

They got back into the ring, where Yota hit a powerbomb for a nearfall at 8:00. Finlay nailed a Dominator (swinging faceplant) for a nearfall. Finlay hit a backbreaker over his knee for a nearfall, then a standing release powerbomb for a nearfall. Tsuji hit a German Suplex at 10:00, and he was fired up. He set up for Gene Blaster, but Finlay turned it into Oblivion (shoulder-breaker over his knee), and they were both down. Finlay came off the ropes, but Tsuji kicked him. Tsuji came off the ropes, but Finlay hit a stunner for a nearfall at 11:30. Tsuji blocked an Overkill (pop-up knee strike to the sternum.)

Moments later, Finlay hit the Overkill but only got a two-count! Finlay was baffled. Tsuji nailed a Gene Blaster (spear) for a believable nearfall at 13:00, and they were both down. This crowd was hot and split. Tsuji went for another Gene Blaster, but Finlay got a rollup. Tsuji hit a flapjack faceplant for a nearfall. He hit a top-rope reverse superplex (dropping Finlay stomach-first to the mat), then the Gene Blaster for the pin. That’s as good a sub-15-minute match as you’ll see. Wow! Charlton said Yota is now 4-2 in singles matches against Finlay. Yota offered a handshake; Finlay rolled out of the ring without shaking it.

Yota Tsuji defeated David Finlay at 14:37.

7. Gabe Kidd vs. Shingo Takagi for the IWGP Global Title. They immediately traded forearm strikes. Walker talked about Kidd “being crushed” when he had to forfeit his final eight matches in this year’s G1 Climax due to a knee injury. They brawled to the floor, where Shingo whipped him into the guardrail. They grabbed chairs and banged them together. Kidd clocked one over Shingo’s unprotected head at 2:00. Walker said he doesn’t think we’ve had a bell yet. Kidd got in the ring and he hit a clothesline to knock Shingo off the apron to the floor. Kidd hit a second-rope corner moonsault to the floor at 3:30, but he sold an ankle injury upon landing.

Kidd hit another chairshot on Shingo; they brawled past the guardrails and down an aisle, moving away from the ring. They got into the ring at 5:00. (I really don’t recall if we ever did have a bell, but if we hadn’t, it should have taken place here.) They traded clotheslines. Kidd hit a senton on the ring apron, then a brainbuster onto the thin mat at ringside! Kidd set up a table on the floor near the ring. They teased putting each other through the table, but kept brawling on the floor. In the ring, Shingo hit a bodyslam and a senton at 8:30, then a series of jab punches to the jaw in the corner.

Kidd hit a suplex, and he mockingly pointed around the room (making fun of Shingo). Shingo hit a suplex for a nearfall. He hit a left-arm clothesline as the 10:00 call was spot-on. Kidd hit an Exploder Suplex, so Shingo hit one. Kidd hit a back suplex, so Shingo hit one, and they were both down. Nice sequence. Kidd hit a running dropkick. Shingo went for a German Suplex, but Kidd landed on his feet, and Gabe hit a back suplex for a nearfall at 12:00. Kidd hit a Frankensteiner and his own left-armed clothesline for a nearfall. He went for a running knee at 14:00, but Shingo blocked it, and Shingo hit a sliding clothesline. Kidd hit a knee strike, and they were both down.

They got back onto the ring apron, with the open table set up below them. Shingo nailed the Made In Japan (pumphandle powerbomb) from the apron and through the two small tables on the floor, and they were both down at 16:00. Walker wondered if this was going to be a double countout. Shingo got into the ring first; Gabe dove in at the 19-count. Shingo immediately hit some elbow strikes to the side of the head, then a standing powerbomb for a nearfall at 17:30. They got up and traded more forearm strikes. Shingo hit a Rainmaker clothesline and a Burning Dragon (DVD) for a nearfall.

Shingo hit a hard clothesline. Kidd escaped a second Burning Dragon and he hit a piledriver, and they were both down at 19:30. We can see Kidd has a cut on the back of his head from that Made In Japan through the table. They got to their feet and traded slaps. They traded headbutts. Shingo nailed a Poison Rana, but Kidd popped to his feet and hit a clothesline for a nearfall at 21:00. Kidd hit a running knee, then a powerbomb for a nearfall. Kidd hit a jumping piledriver for the pin. WOW, that was stellar. Really, really stellar.

Gabe Kidd defeated Shingo Takagi to retain the IWGP Global Title at 21:40.

* Yota Tsuji walked to the ring. Meanwhile, Kidd and Shingo pounded fists. Shingo rolled out of the ring right as Yota stepped into the ring, and Tsuji grabbed the mic. They agreed to have a match.

8. Zack Sabre Jr. vs. Ren Narita for the IWGP World Title. Sabre’s left knee was heavily wrapped. They circled each other before locking up, and it was a feeling-out process early on. Sabre tied up Ren’s legs on the mat. Ren hit a spin kick on Sabre’s wrapped knee at 3:30, and Zack buckled and collapsed. They traded pump kicks to the chest, and Sabre hit one that sent Narita flying. Sabre hit a butterfly suplex for a nearfall, and Ren rolled to the floor at 5:30. Sabre followed and hit some European Uppercuts. Ren whipped Sabre into the guardrail at 7:00, and he took control.

Ren twisted the left leg in the guardrail. They got into the ring, with Ren tying up the leg. He wrapped it around the ring post at 9:30 and twisted it. Ren tried a standing Figure Four, but Sabre reached the ropes at 12:30. Sabre stomped on the left elbow at 15:00, and he targeted the arm. Sabre got up and hit some European Uppercuts. Ren went to a front guillotine choke at 17:30. He hit a Northern Lights Suplex for a nearfall. Ren went for the Hell’s Guillotine (flying knee to the throat), but Sabre caught Ren’s leg and tied him up on the mat.

Yujiro Takahashi suddenly got on the ring apron to distract the ref. Where did he come from? Ren got his push-up bar and struck Sabre in the knee with it. Ren applied a modified Figure Four in the center of the ring as the 20:00 call was spot-on. Sabre finally reached the ropes at 21:30. Ren hit a German Suplex. Sabre hit a clothesline and a Zack Driver for a nearfall. Sabre tied up both arms behind Ren’s back. Sanada pulled the ref from the ring and jumped into the ring and stomped on Zack.

Yujiro accidentally struck Sanada; the 25:00 call was also spot-on. The Young Lions escorted Sanada and Yujiro to the back. Ren hit a low blow and a Double Cross (X-Factor) for a visual pin, but we had no ref! Sabre got an O’Connor roll for a nearfall. He applied a sleeper, but Ren escaped, and Ren hit a Northern Lights Suplex for a nearfall at 27:30. Sabre hit another Zack Driver for the pin. The winner was never in doubt; a fine match, but it certainly didn’t need to be this long.

Zack Sabre Jr. defeated Ren Narita to retain the IWGP World Title at 29:23.

* Sabre spoke to the crowd in Japanese. He taunted Konosuke Takeshita for not being here. He was covered in confetti and streamers, and the show came to a close.

Final Thoughts: A really good, notable show. Not only were there three great matches, but there were also unexpected appearances from NOAH stars Kaito Kiyomiya and Keita. Kidd-Shingo was phenomenal. That was the match we all hoped we’d get in the G1… but it was even better than that because they weren’t in the middle of the pounding of 16 matches over 30 days. A truly head-turning, must-see match. On nearly any other show, Finlay-Tsuji would be best match, as that was really good. Then, we also had the big crowning of Yuto-Ice and Oskar as the new tag champions in a really good bout.

Yes, I can’t give Sabre-Ren higher than honorable mention. It was a fine mat-based match, but there was just zero suspense to it at all. I would say Tomaki Honma would have had the same odds of winning the title on Sunday as Ren Narita did. That’s not criticizing Ren’s skills — it’s an acknowledgement that we are on the collision course of Takeshita vs. Sabre, and it wasn’t being derailed by Narita.