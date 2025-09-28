What's happening...

AEW wrestler Hologram injured, replaced in the Dynamite 6 TNT Title match

September 28, 2025

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Hologram’s first title match in AEW will have to wait. Tony Khan announced via social media that Hologram suffered an injury that is expected to sideline for the remainder of 2025. Orange Cassidy has been named as Hologram’s replacement as the challenger in Wednesday’s TNT Title match with Kyle Fletcher.

Powell’s POV: It’s tough timing. In addition to Hologram missing the TNT Title match, the company has been teasing the debut of a Hologram clone character. Here’s wishing Hologram/Aramis all the best in his recovery from the injury.

