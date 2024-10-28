Maria Kanellis-Bennett readmitted to the hospital following a recent surgery

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER ROH News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

ROH performer Maria Kanellis-Bennett announced via social media (see below) that she was readmitted to a hospital on Monday after undergoing surgery last week to remove her adrenal gland and a mass. Bennett experienced significant pain in her neck, spine, and head before she was readmitted.

Powell’s POV: Obviously, I wish Maria, Mike Bennett, and their family the very best. Here’s hoping the doctors can figure out what’s going on so that she’s able to return home soon.