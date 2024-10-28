Maria Kanellis-Bennett readmitted to the hospital following a recent surgery

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
ROH performer Maria Kanellis-Bennett announced via social media (see below) that she was readmitted to a hospital on Monday after undergoing surgery last week to remove her adrenal gland and a mass. Bennett experienced significant pain in her neck, spine, and head before she was readmitted.
Powell’s POV: Obviously, I wish Maria, Mike Bennett, and their family the very best. Here’s hoping the doctors can figure out what’s going on so that she’s able to return home soon.
Spent the night in the emergency room receiving different cocktails of drugs including anti-nausea, morphine, caffeine/ibuprofen, magnesium, etc trying to make me comfortable. Then, they re-admitted me this morning because they could not control the pain, at 4:00am. I’m having… pic.twitter.com/4EqGhJQHhw
— MariaKanellisBennett (@MariaLKanellis) October 28, 2024
