Chris Bey and El Hijo del Vikingo injured at the TNA Impact taping

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-Chris Bey was stretchered out of the ring after suffering an apparent neck injury during the TNA Impact tapings that were held on Sunday in Detroit.

-El Hijo del Vikingo suffered a leg injury at the same taping while performing a top rope moonsault to the floor.

Powell’s POV: TNA has yet to provide any updates on Bey or Vikingo, nor has either wrestler commented via social media as of this update. The Bey injury seems particularly serious based on the reporting of Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com. Here’s wishing Bey and Vikingo the very best.