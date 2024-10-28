What's happening...

WWE Raw preview: The card for tonight’s show

October 28, 2024

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE has announced the following matches and events for tonight’s WWE Raw television show.

-Rey Mysterio and Dragon Lee vs. “New Day” Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods vs. “The War Raiders” Erik and Ivar in a Triple Threat for a shot at the World Tag Team Titles

-Dominik Mysterio faces a former world champion

-Sheamus vs. Ludwig Kaiser

-Zelina Vega vs. Ivy Nile

Powell’s POV: Raw will be held in Hershey, Pennsylvania at Giant Center. Raw is a two-hour show through the end of the year. Join me for my live review as the show airs Mondays at 7CT/8ET on USA Network. Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons) have exclusive access to my weekly same night Raw audio reviews.

