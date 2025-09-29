AEW Dynamite preview: The Dynamite 6 lineup

CategoriesAEW News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite television show.

-Kyle Fletcher vs. Orange Cassidy for the TNT Championship

-Hangman Page, Powerhouse Hobbs, and Samoa Joe vs. Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli, and Daniel Garcia in a trios match

-AEW Women’s Champion Kris Statlander and Darby Allin vs. Marina Shafir and Wheeler Yuta in a mixed tag match

-Kenny Omega, Brody Kingston, and Bandido vs. Matt Jackson, Nick Jackson, and Josh Alexander in a trios match

-“Timeless” Toni Storm returns to Hollywood (Florida)

-“Jurassic Express” Jack Perry and Luchasaurus return

Powell's POV: Hologram was pulled from the TNT Title match due to an injury. Wednesday's Dynamite will be the sixth anniversary show and will be live from Hollywood, Florida, at Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock. Join Jake Barnett for his live review as Dynamite is simulcast Wednesdays on TBS and HBO Max at 7CT/8ET.