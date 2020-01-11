What's happening...

La Parka (Jesus Alfonso Escoboza Huerta) dies following serious injuries suffered during a match

January 11, 2020

CategoriesMISC News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

La Parka (Jesus Alfonso Escoboza Huerta) died on Saturday. He suffered head and neck injuries suffered during a match in October. La Parka missed his opponent while performing a dive, causing him to crash headfirst into the ringside barrier.

Powell’s POV: It must be noted that this is not the La Parka who wrestled in WCW and currently works as LA Park in Mexico and MLW. Huerta took over the gimmick in 2003 after a falling out between Adolfo Tapia, the original La Parka, and AAA owner Antonio Pena, when Tapia went to work for CMLL. There are conflicting listings for Huerta’s age at the time of his death with some outlets listing him as 56 and others listing him as 54. My deepest sympathies to Huerta’s family and friends.


The new edition of the Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell features Aron Stevens discussing his intent with his comedic NWA character, why the NWA brought him back to pro wrestling, why he asked for his WWE release despite the popularity of his Damien Sandow persona, his stay in Impact Wrestling, his acting career, and much more (45:34)...


Topics

Related Posts

Be the first to comment

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.