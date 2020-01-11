Dwayne Johnson’s “Young Rock” comedy picked up by NBC

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

NBC picked up the comedy series Young Rock, which will focus on Dwayne Johnson’s younger years. Johnson will appear in all 11 episodes of the first season, which will be co-written by former Fresh Off the Boat showrunner Nahnatchka Khan and collaborator Jeff Chiang. Read more at Variety.com.

Powell’s POV: This is a fun concept and one can only assume that there will be plenty of pro wrestling related moments given Johnson’s lineage.



