AEW Dynamite in Everett (reports needed), last week’s Dynamite poll results and grade, Kevin Von Erich, Ron Simmons, Tom Lawlor

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-AEW Dynamite will be live tonight from Everett, Washington at Angel of the Winds Arena. The show features Kazuchika Okada vs. Dax Harwood for the AEW Continental Championship. Join me for my weekly live review as Dynamite airs at 7CT/8ET on TBS. My same night audio review will be available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-Last week’s AEW Dynamite received a B grade in our post show poll from 31 percent of the voters. F finished second with 25 percent of the vote. I gave the show a C+ grade.

-We did not have live coverage of AEW Collision and therefore did not run a post show poll. The Collision poll will return on Saturday night along with my live review.

Birthdays and Notables

-Kevin Von Erich (Kevin Adkisson) is 67.

-Ron Simmons is 66. Damn!

-Tom Lawlor is 41.