NXT TV preview: The card for Tuesday’s show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches and events are advertised for Tuesday’s edition of NXT on USA Network.
-Thea Hail vs. Fallon Henley in a qualifying match for the ladder match to crown the first NXT Women’s North American Champion
-Brinley Reece vs. Jaida Parker in a qualifying match for the ladder match to crown the first NXT Women’s North American Champion
-Ivar vs. Wes Lee vs. Josh Briggs in a Triple Threat to become No. 1 contender to the NXT North American Championship
-Natalya and Karmen Petrovic vs. Shayna Baszler and Lola Vice
Powell’s POV: Join John Moore for his live reviews of NXT on Tuesdays at 7CT/8ET. John’s audio reviews of NXT are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).
Be the first to comment