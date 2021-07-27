7/27 NXT TV results: Moore’s review of Adam Cole vs. Bronson Reed, Tommaso Ciampa and Timothy Thatcher vs. Pete Dunne and Oney Lorcan, Carmelo Hayes vs. Josh Briggs in an NXT Breakout Tournament match, Franky Monet and Jessi Kamea vs. Kacy Catanzaro and Kayden Carter

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER NXT TV Reviews TV REVIEWS

By John Moore, ProWrestling.net Staffer (@liljohnm)

Taped July 21, 2021 in Orlando, Florida at Capitol Wrestling Center (WWE Performance Center)

Aired live July 27, 2021 on Syfy Network

[Hour One] Vic Joseph, Wade Barrett, and Beth Phoenix checked in from ringside. Beth announced Women’s Champion Raquel Gonzalez appearing later in the show to address the state of the NXT Women’s Division. Wade Barrett hyped up Adam Cole vs. Bronson Reed for later on…

Entrances for the next tag team match took place…

1. Tommaso Ciampa and Timothy Thatcher vs. Pete Dunne and Oney Lorcan. Dunne and Thatcher started the match off evenly with catch wrestling. Thatcher went for an armbar, but Dunne reversed it into a heel hook. Thatcher got into the octopus pose to fend back Dunne. Dunne went for a Juji Gatame, but Thatcher reversed it into a half crab. Dunne used his feet to shove away Thatcher for another rest period. Ciampa and Lorcan tagged in.

Lorcan gave Ciampa a few chops in the corner which fired up Ciampa to deliver chops back. Ciampa fought Lorcan to the apron and took him down with a knee. Ciampa mocked Dunne with Dunne’s signature shrug. Thatcher tagged in and took down Lorcan with an elbow submission. Ciampa tagged back in and continued to dominate Lorcan. Ciampa mocked Dunne’s fists to his own face. Dunne tagged in. After running the ropes, Dunne took down Ciampa with a tough lariat. Ciampa and Thatcher took down Lorcan and Dunne and hit them with synchronized clubbing blows. Dunne tried to break Ciampa’s fingers, but he was tossed to ringside. Thatcher and Ciampa tossed their opponents into the ringside plexiglass heading into picture-in-picture.[c]

Dunne and Lorcan traded quick tags to keep the pressure on Thatcher. Thatcher and Lorcan traded stiff slaps on each other. Lorcan gave Thatcher his paintbrush slaps. Thatcher hit Lorcan with an enzuigiri. Ciampa and Dunne tagged in with Ciampa having the hot tag momentum. Dunne slowed down Ciampa and went for a Bitter End on him but Ciampa, but Ciampa reversed it with a Fujiwara Armbar. Lorcan pulled Dunne to ringside. Ridge Holland showed up in the hard camera crowd area to knock down Thatcher.

Dunne went for a matchbox pin on Ciampa, but Ciampa kicked out. Dunne hit Ciampa with the Bitter End for the victory.

Pete Dunne and Oney Lorcan defeated Timothy Thatcher and Tommaso Ciampa via pinfall in 12:51.

Ridge Holland joined Dunne and Lorcan in the ring. Thatcher ran in and got pounced by Holland. Holland Body Slammed Thatcher several times into the ropes. Dunne and Lorcan dragged Ciampa over to Holland, who hit him with a headbutt. The three heels stood tall to end the segment…

A Carmelo Hayes introductory vignette aired…

Samoa Joe was shown walking in the WWE PC Parking Lot. He was wearing a new “provoke me” shirt…[c]

John’s Thoughts: A fun match with two teams that mesh well in terms of styles. Both teams were oddly similar, with Ciampa and Lorcan being the stiff brawlers, while Thatcher and Dunne were the methodical technicians of their respective teams. Very cool seeing Holland back and moving after that scary injury he received a few months ago. Holland has a good look and strength, but his footwork has never been the best, so hopefully he’s improved at that. The storyline was that Holland was Pat McAfee’s hired gun, so it looks like he’s being put with the former Team McAfee members. Without McAfee, Dunne is the focus and NXT continues to protect him for some sort of big matchup down the road. Are they building up Dunne to be fed to Joe?

Isaiah Scott, B-Fab, Top Dolla, and Ashanti Adonis were shown backstage, clowning on Legado Del Fantasma…

Samoa Joe made his entrance to the WWE PC arena. Joe walked to the ring with a random folder in hand. Joe tossed a plastic table and chair in the ring as well. Joe set up the table and chair for a meeting.

John’s Thoughts: Ok… that was a pretty badass way to set up a table and chair for a meeting.

Joe got the mic and called out Karrion Kross for being a coward. Joe said he was being proactive in asking William Regal to join him in the ring. Regal joined Joe in the ring. Joe said he knows what Regal is about to do, fire Karrion Kross. Joe said he has a better solution. Joe opened the contract and took out a paper. Joe said the first paper was Joe’s resignation paper from NXT management. Joe said the 2nd wrestler would reactivate Joe as an active part of the NXT roster. Regal was reluctant, but he ultimately signed the contract that signed Joe to the active roster.

Joe noted he had a third paper. Joe said the third paper will make the Karrion Kross vs. Samoa Joe match official for Takeover. Regal signed that paper too. Joe’s theme played and Joe posed at the top of the ramp…

A Josh Briggs video package aired…

The announcers hyped LA Knight and Cameron Grimes on the golf course for after the break…[c]

John’s Thoughts: Simple and effective segment to set up Kross vs. Joe as well as reactivate Joe as an active wrestler. Cool seeing Joe back but It’s a bit odd they never really got anything out of him being an enforcer, other than have him have random staredowns with Kross, Cole, and Dunne. What’s even odder is if Joe was so close to being cleared to wrestle, why release him from the main roster? Joe vs. Tribal Chief Roman Reigns would be an amazing feud.