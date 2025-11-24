Jersey Championship Wrestling “Home For The Holidays” results (11/23): Vetter’s review of Lee Moriarty vs. Gringo Loco, Billie Starkz vs. Charles Mason for the JCW Championship

CategoriesNEWS TICKER Other TV Reviews TV REVIEWS

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

Jersey Championship Wrestling “Home For The Holidays”

Replay available via YouTube.com

November 23, 2025, in Ridgefield Park, New Jersey, at The Mecca

This show streamed live and free on their YouTube channel. I’ll reiterate that this venue frequently hosts wrestling shows, and it’s located straight west of New York City, across the Hudson River. It’s an afternoon show and the sunlight is flooding the building, so it’s easy to see. The crowd was perhaps 200-250; it’s fairly packed in there. Nick Knowledge and Veda Scott provided commentary.

* GCW had a show in East Rutherford, N.J., a day ago. Google Maps shows it’s about a 15-minute drive between the two venues.

1. Ryan Clancy and Oni King vs. Darian Bengston and Adam Priest. Clancy had three matches on Saturday alone, and he’s back in action here. Bengston and Priest are stars from Georgia, so they came a long ways to be here. Clancy and Bengston opened and traded standing switches. Priest entered at 2:00, but Ryan hip-tossed him, and Adam rolled to the floor to regroup. Oni tagged in; the Atlanta guys stalled. Oni hit some jab punches in the corner on Priest and a kick to the spine for a nearfall at 5:00.

Clancy began selling a knee injury, and Bengston targeted the damaged limb. Clancy and Priest hit stereo clotheslines and were both down at 7:30. Oni tagged back in and hit an exploder suplex on Bengston, then a Helluva Kick. He hit one on Priest. He slammed Darian onto Priest. Clancy missed a dropkick as Priest helped pull Bengston to the floor. Clancy applied a front guillotine choke on Bengston at 9:30, but Priest made the save. Bengston hit a DDT on King for the pin. Decent action; I fully expected Oni to take the pin.

Darian Bengston and Adam Priest defeated Ryan Clancy and Oni King at 10:14.

2. Kylie Alexa and Kenzie Paige vs. Valentina Rossi and Nixi XS. Alexa and Paige are sisters, and they definitely look a lot alike. Who are the heels? Rossi and Nixi are taller and have an overall size advantage. Kylie opened against Nixi. Kylie hit a splash on Nixi against the ropes. Kenzie entered, and the sisters kicked Nixi in the gut. Nixi pulled Kylie into the corner, and they worked her over. Rossi planted a foot in Kylie’s throat, then she hit a delayed vertical suplex and a splits leg drop for a neaerfall at 3:30.

Kylie fired up and hit a roundhouse kick on Nixi. Kenzie got a hot tag and dropped Nixi with a superkick at 5:00, and she hit a baseball slide dropkick to the floor. In the ring, Kylie got a nearfall. Rossi hit a Black Hole Slam. Kylie suplexed Rossi into the corner. Nixi sprayed something into Kylie’s face! She hit a DDT for the cheap pin on Kylie. Decent action. Nick Knowledged said it was a “big win.”

Valentina Rossi and Nixi XS defeated Kylie Alexa and Kenzie Paige at 6:32.

3. Nick Comoroto vs. Josh Bishop. Comoroto comes out to Bon Jovi’s “Livin’ On A Prayer,” which makes him a babyface in NJ, right? These are two big guys! They traded shoulder blocks with neither going down. They traded clotheslines until they both bent over and were exhausted. Comoroto was pushed over the top rope at 3:30, but he ‘skinned the cat’ back in, so Bishop did the same thing. Comoroto hit a bodyslam, and it’s the first time someone went down. Bishop threw him shoulder-first into the corner, and Nick fell to the floor. He rolled back in, but Bishop stomped on Nick’s shoulder and kept him grounded.

Bishop hit a spinning side slam for a nearfall at 8:00. Comoroto hit a one-armed Gorilla Press, then some clotheslines. Comoroto hit a powerslam for a nearfall. Josh nailed a Black Hole Slam for a nearfall at 11:00. Comoroto hit an Alabama Slam for a nearfall. Bishop hit a low blow, and that got a lot of boos. He hit a Razor’s Edge-style powerbomb for the pin. The crowd booed Bishop for cheating to win. Perhaps a bit too long, but a solid big-man match; the crowd stayed into it.

Josh Bishop defeated Nick Comoroto at 13:07.

* We had another video sent in from “Foxcatcher,” the person who wants to take Joey Janela out of action. This storyline has been going on all year with no movement forward. The mysterious Foxcatcher has a new bounty to take out Janela. (Will there ever be a payoff? Will we find out who Foxcatcher is?)

4. Marcus Mathers and Joey Janela vs. Hoodfoot and Bryan Keith for a $50,000 bounty. Hoodfoot indicated he beat up Mathers’ father. All four brawled at the bell. Mathers punched Hoodfoot on the floor. In the ring, Mathers hit a step-up mule kick on Keith as he glared at Hoodfoot. Keith suplexed Mathers at 2:00. The heels began working over Mathers in their corner. I see this makes match No. 127 of the year for Mathers, according to cagematch.net recrods. Hoodfoot tossed Mathers across the ring. Mathers hit a release German Suplex on the massive Hoodfoot at 5:30.

Janela got a hot tag and clotheslined Keith, then he hit a Michinoku Driver for a nearfall. Mathers and Janela each hit a superkick on Keith, then they hit a team back suplex for a nearfall at 7:00, but Hoodfoot made the save. Keith hit a hard knee strike to Joey’s jaw. Hoodfoot hit a back suplex on Mathers for a nearfall, but Joey made the save. all four fought in the ring. Mathers kicked Hoodfoot in the face at 9:30. Joey and Keith traded forearm strikes. Janela hit an Exploder Suplex, then a snap Dragon Suplex. Hoodfoot hit a stunner on Janela. However, Mathers immediately hit a top-rope 450 Splash to pin Hoodfoot.

Joey Janela and Marcus Mathers defeated Hoodfoot and Bryan Keith at 10:31.

5. “YDNP” Alec Price and Jordan Oliver vs. Manny Lo and LaBron Kozone for the GCW Tag Team Titles. Nice to see the Deadlock Pro duo here; I think Kozone has had a fantastic 2025. Oliver and Kozone opened. Jordan unloaded some chops on Manny at 2:00, and he hit his twisting crossbody block. Price hit a springboard crossbody block on Manny. Alec hit a half-nelson suplex on Lo, then a superkick. Lo fired back with a sit-out powerbomb at 5:00. Kozone entered and hit a Burning Hammer on Oliver. Manny hit a swinging sideslam for a nearfall at 7:00. Price hit a Rebound Lariat.

LaBron stacked the champs and hit a double Spinebuster, and that got a pop. He hit the Ballgame clothesline for a nearfall. Lo hit a dive over the top rope to the floor on Price. Meanwhile, Oliver hit a Mafia Kick, but Kozone popped up and hit an enzuigiri; Oliver hit a dropkick, and they were both down. Awesome sequence, and we got a “JC-dub!” chant. Price hit a top-rope doublestomp on a standing Kozone, then a pop-up dropkick on Lo, then his springboard Blockbuster on Labron. Manny hit a German Suplex on Price. Oliver hit a dropkick on Manny and a clothesline that sent LaBron to the floor. Price dove onto Kozone. The champs then hit their team Acid Bomb to pin Manny Lo. Sharp match.

Alec Price and Jordan Oliver defeated Manny Lo and LaBron Kozone to retain the GCW Tag Team Titles at 11:04.

* Oliver got on the mic and put over Kozone, noting the work he’s been doing in North Carolina, and he said Kozone deserves more opportunities. (READ my thoughts at the bottom about this very topic!)

* Next up is the “Beastman bodyslam challenge.” Juni Underwood came out first; he’s decent in the ring, but he’s much smaller than Beastman. He couldn’t pick him up; Beastman threw him to the floor, which I guess means Juni is eliminated. Jeffrey John tried next, but he also was unsuccessful. Ring announcer Emil Jay said he’s going to try! No luck there. “Flyin” Ryan O’Neill tried, but Beastman Gorilla Pressed him onto several guys on the floor.

Jimmy Lloyd came out. He stomped on Beastman’s foot and hit an enzuigiri, but couldn’t bodyslam him. Jimmy hit two superkicks but still couldn’t lift Beastman. Gabby Forza came to the ring! She hit a low blow punt kick! She pushed Beastman’s bone into his rear! She tried to lift him, but her knees buckled and he collapsed on her. Tiny Maki Itoh, all of maybe 115 pounds, hit the ring! She tried! He missed a splash in the corner. Maki came off the ropes, but he caught her and hit a World’s Strongest Slam. Thomas Shire ran into the ring and flipped Beastman off the top rope to the mat, then Thomas hit a clothesline. Maki then bodyslammed Beastman!

Maki Itoh wins the Beastman Bodyslam Challenge.

* Mad Dog Connelly snuck into the ring and clotheslined Itoh! Thomas Shire ran back into the ring! Our next match was underway!

6. Mad Dog Connelly vs. Thomas Shire. They immediately brawled to the floor. Shire wore blue jeans and a black T-shirt; he’s not dressed to wrestle. In the ring, Connelly hit a basement dropkick to the face. Connelly got his dog collar, but Shire avoided being struck by it, and Thomas hit some punches. Shire removed a belt, and he whipped Connelly’s bare feet at 3:30! Shire ‘hog-tied’ Connelly on the mat, but Connelly escaped, and Connelly hit a powerslam for a nearfall. Shire hit a standing powerbomb for a nearfall at 6:00. Connelly hit a gutwrench suplex, and he wrapped the dog collar around Shire’s neck and cranked back! The ref called for the bell!

Mad Dog Connelly defeated Thomas Shire at 6:49.

* In another Foxcatcher video, the mystery person was upset that Charles Mason lost the JCW Title match to Billie Starkz last month. But they are having a rematch tonight!

7. “Violence is Forever” Kevin Ku and Dominic Garrini vs. Matt Mako and Josh Woods vs. “Top Team” Terry Yaki and Jay Lucas vs. Matt Tremont and Bam Sullivan to become No. 1 contenders. I routinely write that Woods is my favorite guy from the ROH Sinclair era who just hasn’t gotten over in the AEW/ROH era. Ku and Yaki opened; the other six were on the apron. ViF worked over Yaki in their corner. Top Team worked over Bam and hit stereo basement dropkicks at 3:00, then stereo dropkicks on Tremont. Mako and Woods hit stereo German Suplexes on Top Team, and Mako tossed around Ku and Garrini. Woods suplexed the big Tremont!

Woods clocked Yaki with a forearm strike; Yaki dropped him with an enzuigiri. Yaki hit a DDT on Mako. Lucas hit a top-rope double Blockbuster at 6:30. Lucas hit a Stundog Millionaire on Woods for a nearfall. Woods hit a Go To Sleep move on Lucas. Tremont and Garrini traded forearm strikes in the ring. Mako powerbombed Garrini. Ku hit a fisherman’s buster. Top Team hit a modified Magic Killer for a nearfall. Woods hit a Chaos Theory rolling German Suplex.

Mako flipped Yaki in the air, and Woods caught Terry with a knee strike for a believable nearfall at 9:00. Tremont hit a DVD for a nearfall, but Garrini made the save. ViF hit a Chasing the Dragon on Bam for a nearfall, but Lucas hit a Swanton bomb for the save. Yaki hit a flip dive to the floor on several guys. Tremont hit a hard uranage on Yaki. Tremont and Bam tossed Yaki onto several guys on the floor. Tremont then flipped Lucas in the air, and Bam caught him and powerbombed Jay for the pin. A very good tag match with non-stop action.

Bam Sullivan and Matt Tremont defeated “Violence Is Forever” Kevin Ku and Dominic Garrini, Matt Mako and Josh Woods, and “Top Team” Terry Yaki and Jay Lucas at 10:54 to become No. 1 contenders.

8. Billie Starkz vs. Charles Mason for the JCW World Title. Mason missed a flying kick at the bell, and Billie immediately slammed his head onto the top turnbuckle. She hit a huracanrana. She set up for a dive, but he sprayed fluid in her eyes. He pulled her to the floor and whipped her into rows of chairs. He tossed her against the wall, and they fought around the building. They got into the ring at 3:00, and he was in charge, dragging her across the mat. He mounted her and punched her; this has crossed into being uncomfortable to watch. He backed her into a corner and chopped her at 6:00.

Mason put her in a sleeper; she’s not gotten any offense in at all. He bit her forearm! She hit a running knee, then a German Suplex with a high bridge for a nearfall at 9:00. Mason hit a vicious chokeslam for a nearfall. He applied a Front Guillotine Choke on the mat at 10:30. Billie hit a dive through the ropes and she unloaded some forearm strikes as they fought at ringside. Mason pulled her up onto the stage and choked her with her feet dangling. She pushed him head-first into a camera at 13:00. She set up for maybe a One Winged Angel, but Bryan Keith saved Mason!

Mason and Billie got into the ring and traded rollups. Mason hit a Claymore Kick and his rolling Death Valley Driver. She got a crucifix rollup for a visual pin, but Keith pulled the ref to the floor! In the ring, she hit her version of One Winged Angel, but now Hoodfoot pulled the ref to the floor! They hit the ref. Meanwhile, Mason hit a Gotch-style piledriver on Starkz. Mason got on the mic and said, “You knew what you were getting into.” He said that “one day” he will take the belt from her. He kicked her in the ribs as she was prone on the mat. He vowed he would be the next JCW champion as the crowd chanted profanities at him. The crowd chanted “You sold out!” at Hoodfoot.

Charles Mason vs. Billie Starkz went to a no-finish at about 18:00; Starkz retained the JCW World Title.

9. Lee Moriarty vs. Gringo Loco. Lee had his ROH Pure Title, but they aren’t apparently having a title match. The crowd was hot and split as they circled each other before tying up. Lee went for the Border City Stretch, but Loco escaped, and they had a standoff. Loco kicked him in the gut and tied up Moriarty on the mat, but Lee reached the ropes at 2:30. (Yes, no one is counting the rope breaks; this isn’t a title match.) Loco hit a flapjack for a nearfall at 5:00. He tied up Lee and stretched him on the mat. Loco hit a delayed vertical suplex for a nearfall.

Loco hit a top-rope split-legged moonsault for a nearfall at 8:00. Loco held him upside down in a Texas Cloverleaf but couldn’t flip him over. Lee fired back with a Sling Blade clothesline, and they were both down. Loco hit a Styles Clash at 11:00, and they were both down. Lee hit a standing neckbreaker for a nearfall, then a doublestomp to the collarbone as Loco was seated on the mat. Loco nailed a top-rope Spanish Fly at 13:30. Lee snapped Loco’s left arm over the top rope, and he hit a springboard forearm strike. Lee got a huracanrana, and they traded rollups, with Lee finally getting the pin. A sharp mat-based bout.

Lee Moriarty defeated Gringo Loco at 15:54.

Final Thoughts: Unsurprisingly, the Oliver/Price tag match stole the show. The four-way tag was really good and non-stop action; I want more tag matches like that and not ones that spend six minutes building to a hot tag. The main event was good mat-based action for third. Mathers/Janela tag deserves honorable mention, but I really liked that opener, too.

I hated that intergender match… absolutely hated it. Did Mason hurt Billie? No, he probably barely grazed her. But it looked vicious and violent. It was uncomfortable to watch. You will never, ever see a match that looks like that on WWE TV. Parents and advertisers would revolt. It’s one thing if they are trading armbars and leg locks, but he was just straight-up clubbing her over and over. That’s not fun.

It’s hard to believe Kozone is still not on national TV. Sadly, I think that “older Trick Williams” comparison I make is really on-point, so I don’t see him in WWE or TNA… but he’s exactly the sort of fresh, new talent MLW should be investing in. My complaints are few, and if you are fine with that level of man-on-woman violence, you’ll like this entire show.