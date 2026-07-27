AEW announces “Rebel Heart Dynamite” to honor Rebel, donations will be made to ALS groups

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW issued the following press release on Monday to announce the “Rebel Heart Dynamite” for Wednesday, September 9 in Athens, Georgia.

July 27, 2026 – All Elite Wrestling, I AM ALS and Team Gleason today announced a very special AEW Rebel Heart Dynamite will take place on Wednesday, September 9 live from Akins Ford Arena in Athens, GA. The event will air live on TBS and stream on HBO Max.

AEW Rebel Heart Dynamite will honor one of the original members of the AEW roster, Tanea Brooks, known to fans around the world as Rebel, who was diagnosed with ALS in March 2026. As part of the event, Rebel is scheduled to make a special appearance that evening and fans in attendance will receive a special limited-edition Rebel trading card sheet from Upper Deck, while supplies last.

A donation will be made from AEW Rebel Heart Dynamite to benefit I AM ALS, the leading community movement dedicated to ending ALS by empowering patients and caregivers to secure billions in federal funding, improve care, treatment access, and drive research, and Team Gleason, an organization founded by former New Orleans Saints player Steve Gleason that provides adventure, technology, equipment and care services to people living with ALS and countless others through advocacy, research, support and the goal of ultimately bringing an end to the disease. In addition, the event at Akins Ford Arena takes place in the home community of the University of Georgia’s Regenerative Bioscience Center (RBC), where groundbreaking research and the training of future scientific leaders are helping drive the development of new therapies for ALS.

“On behalf of everyone at All Elite Wrestling, we are proud to present AEW Rebel Heart Dynamite on September 9 at Akins Ford Arena in Athens, GA,” said AEW CEO, GM and Head of Creative Tony Khan. “We look forward to honoring Rebel while also raising awareness and donations for two incredible organizations that are on the front lines of finding a cure for ALS and improving life for people affected by this terrible disease.”

Tickets for AEW Rebel Heart Dynamite go on sale this Friday, July 31st at 10 AM ET via AEWTix.com. Fans interested in early access presale opportunities can register to become an AEW Insider by visiting allelitewrestling.com/aew-insider.

Official Rebel Heart shirts and bracelets are available now at ShopAEW.com with 100 percent of the profits going to I AM ALS and Team Gleason.

Additional details regarding AEW Rebel Heart Dynamite will be announced in the near future. For more information or to donate, please visit AEWTogether.org/RebelHeart.

Powell’s POV: I’ve been wondering when AEW was going to do something like this. It’s good to see the company support one of its own while also joining the fight against the horrible disease. On a far more trivial note, Rebel is still Reba to me, dammit.

(Jason Powell, founder and editor of ProWrestling.net, has covered pro wrestling full-time dating back to 1997. He hosts a weekly podcast, Pro Wrestling Boom, and also appears regularly on the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast. Reach him via email at dotnetjason@gmail.com and on social media via @prowrestlingnet.bsky.social or x.com/prowrestlingnet. For his full bio and information on this website, click here.)