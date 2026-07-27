WWE SummerSlam lineup: The Saturday and Sunday cards for this weekend’s stadium show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE is advertising the following matches for the SummerSlam event that will be held on Saturday and Sunday in Minneapolis, Minnesota, at U.S. Bank Stadium.

WWE SummerSlam Night One (Saturday)

-CM Punk vs. Cody Rhodes for the WWE Championship

-Brock Lesnar vs. Oba Femi in a Hell in a Cell match

-Liv Morgan vs. Iyo Sky for the Women’s World Championship

-Gunther vs. Nick Aldis

-LA Knight, Solo Sikoa, and Royce Keys vs. Jacob Fatu, Jimmy Uso, and Jey Uso in a six-man tag team match

-“Fatal Influence” Jacy Jayne, Fallon Henley, and Lainey Reid vs. Brie Bella, Nikki Bella, and Paige in a six-woman tag

WWE SummerSlam Night Two (Sunday)

-Roman Reigns vs. Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship

-Tiffany Stratton vs. Jade Cargill vs. Chelsea Green vs. Charlotte Flair vs. one wrestler TBD in a five-way ladder match to become the Interim WWE Women’s Champion

-Penta vs. Chad Gable for the Intercontinental Title

-Trick Williams vs. Baron Corbin for the U.S. Championship

-Sami Zayn vs. Finn Balor to become No. 1 contender to the WWE Championship

-Danhausen vs. Dominik Mysterio

Powell’s POV: Darius Rucker will perform the national anthem on Sunday. WrestleTix reported on Tuesday that 29,170 tickets had been distributed for night one, while 26,811 had been distributed for night two as of last Monday. There will be a three-hour pre-show starting at 2CT/3ET on both days. There’s no mention yet of any matches being simulcast on ESPN television. Join me for my live review of both nights of SummerSlam at 5CT/6ET. Jake Barnett and I will co-host same-night audio reviews each night for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).