AEW Collision results (1/10): McNeil’s review of Mark Briscoe vs. Hechicero for the TNT Title, Komander vs. El Clon

CategoriesAEW TV REVIEWS MUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS

By Chris McNeil, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrismcneil227)

AEW Collision (Episode 127)

Arlington, Texas, at Esports Stadium Arlington

Simulcast live January 10, 2026, on TNT and HBO Max

[Hour One] The show opened with Tony Schiavone and Nigel McGuinness commentary…

“Death Riders” PAC, Wheeler Yuta, and Daniel Garcia accompanied by Jon Moxley and Marina Shafir made their way to the ring for the first match of the night. Moxley joined Schiavone and McGuinness on commentary.

1. “Death Riders” PAC, Wheeler Yuta, and Daniel Garcia (w/Marina Shafir) vs. “SkyFlight” Scorpio Sky, Dante Martin, and Darius Martin (w/Zayda Steel). Yuta and Sky opened the match with a brief technical exchange, trading holds and quick pin attempts. All six competitors saw early acting before Dante gained control for his team. That momentum was cut short when all three members of the Death Riders swarmed Dante, taking over just before the picture-in-picture break. [C]

The Death Riders kept Dante isolated coming out of the break, methodically tagging in and out to maintain control. Ante finally created separation with a dropkick to Garcia, allowing Darius to make the hot tag. Dante followed by regaining momentum, hitting a Spanish Fly on Yuta then diving through the ropes to the floor to take out Garcia.

Multiple distractions and breakup attempts by the Death Riders halted the comeback. The Death Riders once again isolated Darius, taking turns battering him with corner splashes. PAC eventually applied the Brutalizer, forcing Darius to submit.

After the match Marina Shafir and Zayda Steel (who accompanied SkyFlight to the ring) ended up face to face in the ring. After Shafir kicked Steel, Megan Bayne ran in from behind and hit Steel with a big powerbomb, leaving her laid out in the ring…

“Death Riders” PAC, Wheeler Yuta, and Daniel Garcia defeated “SkyFlight” Scorpio Sky, Dante Martin, and Darius Martin via submission in 13:13

Chris’s Take: Dante and Darius showed flashes of momentum, especially during the brief comeback, which made the Death Riders shutting them down feel deliberate and calculated. PAC forcing Darius to quit reinforced the group’s mean streak and made it clear this wasn’t about stealing a win, it was about sending a message. Especially with PAC sending a warning to Darby Allin. As far as the women’s altercation goes, this quick by impactful beatdown could set up tension between Steel and Shafir going forward.

Backstage, Lexy Nair interviewed Mark Briscoe alongside The Conglomeration, with Briscoe hyping the group’s momentum while Roderick Strong clarified he isn’t officially aligned but remains united with Briscoe and Orange Cassidy against their share issues with the Death Riders…[C]

2. Brody King vs. Barrett Brown. Brown jumped King before the bell, diving through the ropes to the floor, but once King got him into the ring, he made quick work of Brown by planting him with the Gonzo Bomb for the win.

Brown jumped King before the bell, diving through the ropes to the floor, but once King got him into the ring, he made quick work of Brown by planting him with the Gonzo Bomb for the win.

Brody King defeated Barrett Brown via pinfall in 00:24.

After the match, King engaged with the fans before Bandido came out to celebrate with him as they headed up the ramp together…

Chris’s Take: The match wasn’t competitive by design. Brown’s early jump gave the very brief illusion of danger but that was shut down quickly. The decisive Gonzo Bomb reinforced King as a destructive force rather than someone who needs prolonged offense to win. This match felt like a statement rather than a contest.

Backstage, Christopher Daniels and Scorpio Sky talked about how it is time that Sky regained the TNT title. Sky said the last few years haven’t been easy for him but he has the experience he needs, telling Fletcher that defeat comes for us all and tonight Fletcher’s comes from the Sky… [C]

Backstage, the camera caught Josh Alexander cutting a promo for the Don Callis family, noting that Callis wasn’t there (he was in Japan). While Alexander talked up the Family’s mission and promised they were coming for the TNT Title, Lance Archer was in the background throwing around and attacking crew/security/local talent, highlighting the Family’s chaos and intimidation…

3. El Clon vs. Komander. The match opened with quick pin attempts by both competitors. Clon controlled the early portion until Komander shifted momentum with a series of springboard attacks, a huracanrana, and a dive through the ropes to the floor. Once outside, Clon regained control by dropping Komander onto the ramp heading into a PIP break. [C]

After the break, Clon remained in control, chopping Komander while keeping him trapped against the ropes. Komander fired back with knife edge chops of his own, briefly turning the tide. Komander followed with a pin attempt after a Poison Rana and tried again moments later. Kommander connected with a rope-walk spot hitting Clon on the floor.

Back in the ring, Clon attempted a backbreaker, but Komander countered with another Poison Rana. Clon answered with an airplane spin, then followed with a tilt a whirl backbreaker before planting Komander with the Portal Bomb to score the win.

El Clon defeated Komander via pinfall in 12:08.

Chris’s Take: This was a fun paced lucha match that the fans were really into. One of the reasons for the fan interest is the history between the two, with them having traveled the world together and making names for themselves. In wXw, they were showered with money after a match they had which is a lucha tradition that shows real respect from their fans. Komander got to be Komander, which is fast and creative. The fans came away remembering the rope walk stuff and the Poison Rana’s. With Clon winning by cutting him off and finishing decisively, this keeps the Don Callis Family momentum rolling and makes Clon look like more than just another member in the group.

A video package was shown highlighting Wrestle Kingdom 20 and featuring AEW talent [C]…

4. Mina Shirakawa vs. Lady Frost. With Shirakawa smelling flowers she was given at ringside by security Frost blasted her with superkick to get things started. Frost followed with a gut kick and chopped Shirakawa in the corner before controlling the center of the ring with strikes.

Shirakawa fired back by targeting Frost’s leg, using a dragon screw leg whip and working the knee. Frost fought back with a back elbow and spinning heel kick, then hit a cartwheel into cannonball in the corner. Shirakawa responded with a big forearm and spinning backfist which put her in control of the match.The end came with Shirakawa locking in a Figure Four, forcing Frost to tap out.

Mina Shirakawa defeated Lady Frost via submission in 2:49.

Chris’s Take: Frost’s early cheap shot gave the match energy and made her feel dangerous. Shirakawa’s response throughout the match was targeting Frost’s leg. This match wasn’t about endless trading of moves but rather about control and momentum. Shirakawa winning with the Figure Four felt deliberate reinforcing her confidence and ring IQ. This was a clean showcase for Shirakawa while still letting Frost look aggressive and credible.

A video was shown of Mercedes Mone, still upset and humiliated. Mone said she’s tired of the disrespect and announced she’s taking a break from AEW. She warned that when she comes back, she’s not returning for championships but rather to take more than titles and make people pay attention…

[Hour Two] Entrances for the TNT Title match took place…

5. Hechicero vs. Mark Briscoe for the TNT Championship. The match opened with Hechicero taking early initiative, quickly tying up Mark Briscoe and targeting his arm with holds and a hammerlock. Hechicero backed Briscoe into the ropes and twisted away at the left army, then hit Briscoe with a backbreaker. Briscoe countered a few of Hechicero’s early attacks and even tried a pin attempt of his own, but Hechicero continued to work over the arm.

The action spilled to the floor, where Briscoe set up a chair and looked to go airborne, only to be cut off by Hechicero knocking the chair over. Briscoe drop kicked Hechicero through the ropes, and later hit a tope con giro to the floor followed by a PIP break. [C]

After the break, Hechicero continued isolating Briscoe’s arm with submissions and strikes, forcing Briscoe to grab the ropes repeatedly to break holds.

In the ring, Briscoe fought through pain, hitting a fisherman’s buster for a two count before Hechicero responded with a headscissors driver and suplexes aimed at Briscoe’s upper body. Hechicero tried to use Briscoe’s momentum against him on the top rope, only for Briscoe to get free and hit a Froggy Bow. Hechicero countered that into a near fall but Briscoe immediately transitioned into the Jay Driller securing the win.

Mark Briscoe defeated Hechicero via pinfall in 15:00 to retain the TNT Championship.

After the match, Orange Cassidy and Roderick Strong came down to the ring to celebrate with Briscoe.

Chris’s Take: The definitely felt like a champion’s defense. Hechicero came off as a legitimate threat by committing fully to the arm work and keeping the pace deliberate. Mark Briscoe selling through that damage made the comeback feel believable. The finish was really strong, Hechicero nearly neutralized the Froggy Bow, by Briscoe’s ability to transition into the Jay Driller was perfect.

Backstage Eddie Kingston, Ortiz, and The Grizzled Young Veterans were shown agreeing to keep things verbal and avoid physicality for the time being…

A video package was shown highlighting the return of Kenny Omega and hyping his upcoming appearance on Dynamite: Maximum Carnage. [C]…

A video package highlighted FTR, noting that they were voted Sports Illustrated Tag Team of the Year and recapping their AEW World Tag Team Championship win at World’s End…

6. Hyan, Maya World, and Vertvixen vs. Kris Statlander, Willow Nightingale, and Harley Cameron. Statlander and World started things off. World surprised Statlander with an early roll up but Statlander powered out and hit a shoulder tackle. Hyan was tagged in next but was dropped quickly by Statlander and sent jaw first into the turnbuckle. Cameron tagged in and chopped Hyan before Vertvixen entered with Cameron taking her down hard.

Nightingale then tagged in and with Cameron and Statlander, worked over Vertvixen, sending her to the corner and dropping her to the mat with kicks before a PIP break. [C]

After the break Vertvixen and Hyan tried to mount offense by sending Statlander to the floor at one point but the Babes of Wrath and Statlander kept regrouping with quick tags.

Nightingale cleaned house after tagging in, hitting clotheslines and a spinebuster to World. Cameron came off the top rope with a crossbody and Statlander returned to the ring. The finish came when Statlander hit Vertvixen with Saturday Night Fever for the win.

After the match Cameron grabbed a microphone and began celebrating the victory, playing up the unity and momentum of her team alongside Nightingale and Statlander. The celebration was interrupted by Thekla who cut them off. There was a verbal back and forth across the arena with Statlander responding to Thekla’s comments.

Kris Statlander, Willow Nightingale, and Harley Cameron defeated Hyan, Maya World, and Vertvixen via pinfall in 8:54.

Chris’s Take: Statlander and Willow came off like established stars who knew exactly when to turn it up while Cameron fit in as the energetic team member. The quick tags and early control made the match easy to follow and the finish kept the spotlight on Statlander’s power and presence. This gives the trios team good momentum going on to Maximum Carnage where they will face the Triangle of Madness.

AEW cut to Don Callis in Tokyo, where he bragged about the Callis Family writing history and celebrated Kazuchika Okada’s win over Hiroshi Tanahashi at Wrestle Kingdom.

Kyle Fletcher then stepped up and said they needed to talk about Okada’s actions at World’s End saying he crossed a line, and someone in the Family needed to address it. Callis brushed it off and defended Okada, saying that Okada was the one that got screwed because he lost the Continental Title. Callis then redirected Fletcher, telling him to stop worrying and focus on getting the TNT Title back [C]…

A video promo showed Bandido speaking ahead of his AEW World Title match against MJF on Wednesday’s Dynamite: Maximum Carnage. Bandido said he’s earned everything the hard way and that all that matters is his heart, warning that when the bell rings, MJF’s reign ends…

7. “The Demand” Ricochet, Toa Liona, and Bishop Kaun vs. Kevin Knight, Mike Bailey, and Anthony Bowens. JetSpeed sprinted in before the entrances to jump The Demand despite being outnumbered. Bowens ran down to stop the three-on-two situation, and he and JetSpeed shared a scissor handshake. The Demand quickly turned things around after Kaun suplexed Bailey on the floor, this let The Demand isolate and beat down Bowens in the ring. Liona was in control after a senton on the apron before a PIP break. [C]

Knight and Kaun collided off simultaneous crossbody blocks, leading to tags and a stretch that saw Bowens come in and clean house, hitting an Olympic Slam on Ricochet for a near fall. The Demand responded with heavy triple team offense with Liona’s powerbomb and Ricochet’s Lionsault for another close two count before JetSpeed saved Bowens.

JetSpeed turned things around with their signature speed bursts which saw Bailey land a moonsault, Knight adding a springboard clothesline, and Bowens hitting a running knee. Late chaos saw Liona absorb JetSpeed’s kicks, then Kaun and Liona got the odds back in The Demand’s favor. Bowens caught Ricochet with the Mollywhop, but Kaun’s blind tag stopped the pin and then Kaun and Liona hit the Open the Gates to score the win.

After the match, The Demand continued the attack. Max Caster slowly came out, appearing to encourage the beatdown, but when JetSpeed fought back in, Caster joined the defense. The numbers game escalated when more of the Callis Family arrived, until the Conglomeration ran in to make the save and celar the ring.

“The Demand” Ricochet, Toa Liona, and Bishop Kaun defeated Kevin Knight, Mike Bailey, and Anthony Bowens via pinfall in 13:52.

Chris’s Take: The match felt chaotic in the best way, with nonstop action early and a finish that leaned into the growing faction war rather than just a clean win. Ricochet’s presence added flash, Gates of Agony brought the power and the blind tag finish kept Bowens protected while giving The Demand a strong statement victory. Will Pruett’s weekly audio reviews of AEW Collision are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).