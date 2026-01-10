ROH on HonorClub taping spoilers (1/10): Results from the Arlington taping (spoilers)

CategoriesNEWS TICKER ROH News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Ring of Honor TV taping

January 10, 2026, in Arlington, Texas, at Esports Stadium Arlington

Report by Dot Net reader Samir Arellano

1. Steve Borden Jr. beat Jay Lethal by DQ. Sting’s son won after interference by Christian and Lee Johnson.

2. Lance Archer won a squash match.

3. QT Marshall, Aaron Solo, Ross Von Erich, and Marshall Von Erich beat The Frat House. QT won the match for his team via the Diamond Cutter.

4. “Swirl” Blake Christian and Lee Johnson beat Evil Uno and Alex Reynolds.