Reality of Wrestling “Platinum” TV results (20 Year Anniversary Special): Vetter’s review of a four-way for the ROW Platinum Title, NXT wrestler’s surprise appearance

CategoriesNEWS TICKER Other TV Reviews TV REVIEWS

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

Reality of Wrestling “Platinum” (20 Year Anniversary Special)

Taped December 20, 2025, in Texas City, Texas, at Walker Texas Lawyer Arena

Streamed January 9, 2026, on the YouTube.com

I’ll point out that there were on-screen graphics for this episode; they are so inconsistent in using them, but I’m glad they are here.

* Ricky Saints came to the ring and cut a babyface promo, saying it’s great to be in front of all these heartfelt fans. A commentator noted he was recently a top free agent. He headed to the back. No one interrupted him, and this didn’t lead to any angle, which frankly surprised me.

1. Max Castellanos (w/Alexa) vs. Matty Ice for the ROW Texas Title. Matty has a short, trimmed beard, and he looks like a younger Matt Cardona. Max dropped him with a shoulder tackle and jawed at Matty. Ice hit a back-body drop, and a series of blows in the corner, and Max rolled to the floor. Max snapped Matty’s throat across the top rope at 2:30, and he took control. Matty hit a Thesz Press, and he clotheslined Max over the top rope to the floor.

They brawled at ringside. Matty dropped him face-first on the ring apron. Max accidentally chopped the ring post, but he was able to push Ice head-first into the ring post. In the ring, Max hit a powerslam for a nearfall at 5:30. They hit stereo clotheslines and were both down. They got up and traded punches. Matty hit a leaping clothesline and a back elbow for a nearfall. Max hit a Lungblower to the back for a believable nearfall at 7:30. Max went to the top rope, but Ice threw him to the mat. Matty hit a uranage and was fired up! Matty started to jaw at Alexa, who remained on the floor. She leaned into the ring and hit a low blow uppercut. Matty immediately hit a swinging uranage for the tainted pin.

Max Castellanos defeated Matty Ice to retain the ROW Texas Title at 9:19.

* Backstage, Danny Limelight boasted about winning his title from Zilla Fatu and that he’s made this ROW title a world title. Gaspar Hernandez stood silently by Danny, giving them a whole HBK-Diesel dynamic.

2. “Hollyhood” Haley J. vs. Monica “Lady Bird” Monroe for the Platinum Women’s Title. Monroe just won the “Sherri Martel Classic” tournament to earn this title shot. Haley J, of course, gained some fame with her appearance in the Netflix series that followed OVW. They locked up at the bell and appear to be roughly the same height and weight. Monroe hit a monkey-flip but Haley J landed on her feet. Haley J hit some chops and some stomps in the corner, then a Facewash at 2:30. Lady Bird got up and hit a series of forearm strikes; Haley J hit a discus clothesline for a nearfall.

Monroe hit a swinging neckbreaker off the second rope, and they were both down at 4:30. Monroe hit a powerslam, then a Lionsault for a nearfall. Nice! She hit a top-rope crossbody block. Haley J hit a hard slap to the face, and she got a backslide for a nearfall. Monroe went for a springboard move, but Haley J caught her and applied a sleeper on the mat! Monroe powered her way to her feet and hit a Backpack Stunner at 7:00. They fought on the ropes in the corner and traded forearm strikes. Monroe knocked her to the mat and hit a Swanton Bomb for the pin! New champion!

Monica “Lady Bird” Monroe defeated “Hollyhood” Haley J to win the Platinum Women’s Title at 7:37.

* Emily May interviewed Cappuccino Jones backstage about his match later against Edge Stone. Cap was confident he would beat Stone again.

* Elsewhere backstage, Booker T was firing up Edge Stone before the match.

3. Richard Holliday vs. Lee Morrow. I’ve never heard of Morrow before. He has reddish-brown hair, a short beard, and a decent physique. Holliday attacked from behind, and we’re underway! They immediately brawled to the floor. Holliday hit a guillotine leg drop on the ring apron, and he took control in the ring. Morrow set up for a uranage at 2:00, but Holliday escaped and dropped Morrow face-first. Holliday hit a running back elbow for a nearfall. Holliday twisted Lee’s left arm and focused on it. Lee hit a clothesline, and he hit the uranage for a nearfall at 4:00. He hit a jumping knee. Holliday hit the 2008 swinging suplex for the pin. He won clean; no low blow needed!

Richard Holliday defeated Lee Morrow at 4:56.

* Emily May interviewed Will Allday (who appeared on ROH TV this week). He’s in a four-way tonight! Allday said it has been a long two years since he’s been in the title picture, but that changes tonight!

4. Cappuccino Jones vs. Edge Stone (w/Booker T) for the WWE ID Title. Stone is bald and a bit taller and thicker than Cap. They immediately traded forearm strikes. Cap hit a dropkick, then a suplex. Stone caught him and hit a backbreaker over his knee, then a reverse suplex, dropping Jones stomach-first to the mat for a nearfall at 2:00. Booker T choked Jones in the ropes, allowing Stone to seize control.

Cap hit a German Suplex at 3:30. He hit a springboard back elbow. Cap hit a flying Superman Punch for a nearfall. Stone hit a clothesline to the back of the head, then an Electric Chair drop at 6:00, and they were both down. Booker T threw in a weapon (a short cane, perhaps?), but Cap hit Stone with it! Cap then hit the top-rope Froggy Brew elbow drop for the pin!

Cappuccino Jones defeated Edge Stone to retain the WWE ID Title at 6:59.

5. Danny Limelight vs. Will Allday vs. Zilla Fatu vs. Ryan Davidson in a four-way for the ROW Platinum Title. I’ve seen Davidson just a few times, and with his thickness and overall presence, he reminds me of a younger PCO (with hair!) I’ve noted in the past year, especially with his trimmed hair, Limelight really looks a lot like Chavo Guerrero right now. Everyone took turns punching Limelight, and Davidson clotheslined him to the floor. Allday and Zilla were alone in the ring, and they locked up.

Danny pulled Allday to the floor and threw him into the guardrail. Zilla hit a fallaway slam and a senton Limelight, but then Davidson pulled Zilla to the floor. Ryan got in the ring and hit some chops on Danny at 3:30. Limelight fired back with a tornado DDT on Davidson. Danny hit a huracanrana on the apron that sent Allday to the floor. Zilla hit a top-rope frog splash on Danny, and he set up for the Samoan Spike on Danny, but Allday hit a superkick on Fatu. Allday hit a running Penalty Kick on Danny. Allday hit a springboard spin kick.

Davidson caught Danny and hit a powerslam, but Limelight rolled to the floor at 6:30 to avoid being pinned. Allday hit a huracanrana that flipped Davidson to the floor, then Allday hit a plancha onto Davidson and Limelight. Allday dove through the ropes onto Limelight and Zilla. Allday pushed Danny into the ring, and he climbed to the top rope, but Davidson shoved Allday to the floor!

Davidson got in the ring and hit an enzuigiri in the corner on Limelight, then a bodyslam and a falling punch, and he was fired up. Davidson hit a Falcon Arrow on Fatu for a nearfall at 9:00, but Allday made the save. Allday accidentally superkicked the ref! Davidson hit a clothesline on Allday, then a Falcon Arrow. Zilla nailed a flying Samoan Spike on Davidson! Zilla nailed a pop-up Samoan Drop on Limelight. Gasper Hernandez jumped in the ring and attacked Zilla, and those two brawled. A masked man jumped in the ring and speared Zilla! Limelight hit a Pedigree for the pin on Zilla.

Danny Limelight defeated Will Allday, Zilla Fatu, and Ryan Davidson in a four-way to retain the ROW Platinum Title at 11:36.

* The masked man got in the ring and removed his hoodie, and it’s Ricky Saints! The crowd was shocked by this, as he cut that nice babyface promo an hour ago!

Final Thoughts: An entertaining show. That four-way was really well-booked to show off everyone’s skills. I still consider Zilla to be the top unsigned U.S.-based wrestler; I think he would be an obvious fit to jump into the TNA top-tier scene. (I’d rather have him in TNA than get pulled into the fights with his family in WWE).

Monica Monroe is really athletic, and her title win was a nice surprise. Always good to see Cap Jones, and I like Holliday, too, but I never doubted that either man was winning. A longer-than-usual episode, coming in at 74 minutes (most episodes are closer to 45-50 minutes).