AEW Collision lineup: TNT Title match set for tonight’s live show

January 10, 2026

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and segments are advertised for tonight’s AEW Collision.

-Mark Briscoe vs. Hechicero for the TNT Title

-Komander vs. El Klon

-Kris Statlander, Willow Nightingale, and Harley Cameron vs. Hyan, Maya World, and Vertvixen

Powell’s POV: Collision will be live from Arlington, Texas, at Esports Stadium Arlington. The show will be simulcast on TNT and HBO Max at 7CT/8ET. Chris McNeil’s report will be available after the show airs. Will Pruett’s weekly audio reviews are available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

