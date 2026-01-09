WWE Smackdown preview: Four-way qualifying matches, another early start time

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for next week’s WWE Smackdown.

-Randy Orton vs. The Miz in a qualifying match for a four-way to earn a shot at the WWE Championship

-Matt Cardona vs. Trick Williams in a qualifying match for a four-way to earn a shot at the WWE Championship

-Damian Priest vs. Solo Sikoa in a qualifying match for a four-way to earn a shot at the WWE Championship

-Sami Zayn vs. Ilja Dragunov in a qualifying match for a four-way to earn a shot at the WWE Championship

Powell’s POV: The winners of the qualifiers will meet in a four-way at Saturday Night’s Main Event. The winner of the four-way will earn a WWE Championship match at the Royal Rumble. Smackdown will air on same-day delay from London, England, at OVO Arena Wembley on USA Network at 7CT/8ET. If the scheduling works out, I’m hoping to cover the show as it streams internationally on Netflix on Friday afternoon at 2CT/3ET. My same-night audio review will be available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).