01/09 PW Boom Podcast With Jason Powell (Episode 390): WWE Smackdown review with Cody Rhodes and Drew McIntyre in a Three Stages of Hell match for the WWE Championship

January 9, 2026

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell reviewing the WWE Smackdown headlined by Cody Rhodes and Drew McIntyre in a Three Stages of Hell match for the WWE Championship, Trick Williams vs. Rey Fenix, and more…

Readers Comments (1)

  1. Six January 9, 2026 @ 7:19 pm

    Trick dropped out of sync for a few seconds after smacking the mic. Lol musta hit a fan.

