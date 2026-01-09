01/09 PW Boom Podcast With Jason Powell (Episode 390): WWE Smackdown review with Cody Rhodes and Drew McIntyre in a Three Stages of Hell match for the WWE Championship

CategoriesFree Dot Net Podcasts MUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell reviewing the WWE Smackdown headlined by Cody Rhodes and Drew McIntyre in a Three Stages of Hell match for the WWE Championship, Trick Williams vs. Rey Fenix, and more…

Click here to stream or download the Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell (Episode 390).

