WWE wrestler Elton Prince gives a major update on why he’s been sidelined

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE wrestler Elton Prince (Lewis Howley) finally revealed why he’s been sidelined from the ring since May 2025. Prince took to social media on Friday to announce that he underwent neck fusion surgery. “Back in May, I took a bad landing in the ring, the top of my head hit the mat, and what felt like burning hot electricity exploded through my neck and my arms,” Prince wrote. “I lost control of my hands as all my fingers curled in and were stuck for a moment.

“It was pretty terrifying, and what followed has been 7 months of tests, questions, and well pain. But thanks to the efforts of the WWE medical staff and Dr Kanter, Gina and the Hoag team, we found the problem, and yesterday I successfully underwent a 2-level neck fusion. Not exactly where I hoped to be at 28, but we are owed nothing in this life, and I am just grateful to be on the road to recovery.” Read his full statement below or via Instagram.

Powell’s POV: Prince went on to say that he hopes to overcome all of the obstacles and return to the ring. Here’s wishing him the very best in his recovery while also hoping that he is able to return to the ring when the time is right. Obviously, this explains why Prince’s Pretty Deadly tag team partner Kit Wilson has a new gimmick and has been working as a singles wrestler.

