Kurt Angle on the end of his run with WWE, Ric Flair’s Last Match, his own retirement from the ring, his recent double knee replacement surgery, whether he is open to having another match

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling Podcast with Kurt Angle
Host: JP John Poz
Twitter: @TwoManPowerTrip
Website: www.tmptempire.com
Interview available at Tmptow.podomatic.com
On whether he happy with the way things ended with WWE: “No, not at all. I went back to WWE. It wasn’t a big welcome home. It was more of a, ’We’re going to show you what you did when you left us.’ I didn’t have any hard feelings about it, but Vince McMahon just didn’t have any plans for me. I was doing more jobs than I was winning. I don’t blame him for that. I left the company high and dry in 2006, and coming back, I think he felt that I was a little bit of a liability because of my broken necks. I had four broken necks in WWE back in the 2000s. I also had a painkiller problem that I got myself out of, but I think that he thought I was a little bit of a liability so he didn’t want to utilize me the way he should have.”
On Ric Flair’s Last match: “Oh, I think it’s awesome. You know, I think that if he’s going to do it, I’m not sure who’s going to wrestle. I was told possibly Ricky Morton, or maybe even Jay Lethal, but I think Ric needs to go with a younger wrestler, somebody that can carry him a little bit better. Because with an older wrestler, it’s kind of a little look a little bit like two old men wrestling. And I think that Ric needs a younger talent to be able to have a good a great match if he wants to have a great match.”
Recently undergoing double knee surgery and the effect it has had on him: “Well, you know, usually you have one at a time because it’s — you’re gonna be destabilized. So with me, the thing is, I wanted to get them out of the way. I just wanted to get them done and move forward with my life and not have to worry about the other down the road. I can walk around. I’m still in a lot of pain, though.”
On the possibility of an in-ring comeback: “My knees were shot. I had to have them done. I didn’t have a choice. Now with the knee replacements, no. I’m not going to mess these knees up. I have no idea, I don’t. I’m not going to try. No.”
Other topics include WWE, Vince McMahon, Triple H, his podcast, Brock Lesnar, Chris Benoit, shoot wrestling matches against Vince and Brock, and more.
