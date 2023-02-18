What's happening...

MLW star Richard Holliday reaches a milestone in his cancer battle

February 18, 2023

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Richard Holliday (Joe Zimbardi) posted video footage (see below) that showed him ringing the bell at a cancer treatment facility on Friday while the staff applauded. Holiday wrote that he concluded his treatment and added, “Time to recover.”

Powell’s POV: The 30-year-old MLW wrestler revealed in December 2022 that he was diagnosed with stage four Hodgkin’s lymphoma. Congratulations to him on the conclusion of his treatment and hopefully this means the toughest times are behind him. I can’t wait to see this guy back in the ring when the time is right.

