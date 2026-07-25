AAA Lucha Libre Worldwide results (7/25): Vetter’s review of Dominik Mysterio and El Grande Americano vs. Los Perros del Mal, Lola Vice and Mr. Iguana vs. La Hiedra and Laredo Kid for the AAA Mixed Tag Titles

CategoriesAAA TV Reviews MUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide (Episode 27 – Verano de Escándalo)

Aguascalientes, Mexico, at Arena San Marcos

Streamed live on July 25, 2026, on Fox in Latin America and on the WWE YouTube Channel



This aired live. Corey Graves and JBL provided commentary. I watched live to avoid the pesky YouTube commercial breaks. The show’s title means “Summer of scandal.”

* Wrestlers were shown arriving at the building, including El Grande Americano on horseback.

* Rey Mysterio headed to the ring, wearing a jacket and blue jeans. Adrian Mendoza joined the booth to provide translation. Rey talked about competing in this building when he first started wrestling. He said he’s working hard to “bring lucha libre to the global stage.” he has some good news to share. Before he could say more, Omos and Dorian came to the ring. Omos wore a suit jacket; he wasn’t dressed to wrestle. Dorian told Rey, “I gave you a week to think about what I said.”

Dorian reiterated that Rey “put El Hijo Del Vikingo to an unsafe environment” by sending Vikingo to Smackdown where he got injured, and now he’s going to be out for nine months. Dorian told Rey to “give him back the championship,” or it will end very badly for Rey! Mysterio replied that he’s fought for his whole career against guys who thought they could intimidate him. Dorian said “this isn’t a threat, this is a choice.” Rey rejected them. Dorian and Omos left with no punches thrown… so far.

* Backstage, El Grande Americano approached Dominik and they spoke about facing Los Perros Del Mal. Grande asked Dominik if he really has his back. Dominik stressed he’s not with the Perros. He said the match between them will be one of the biggest in Triple-Mania history. Dominik walked away. Damian 666, wearing face paint walked up and spoke to Grande; the crowd popped for his random appearance.

* Footage aired of the recent history of the mixed tag titles, going back to Ethan Page and Chelsea Green holding the belts. Rey Mysterio joined the commentary booth!

1) Lola Vice and Mr. Iguana vs. La Hiedra and Laredo Kid for the Mixed Tag Titles. Rey pointed out Laredo has new gear; it looks a bit like Marvel’s Punisher. The men opened and traded basic reversals. Iguana hit some armdrags. The women tied up at 1:30. Lola went for a cross-armbreaker. La Hiedra hit a pair of bodyslams. Lola hit her Bailey-style Speedball kicks to the ribs and thighs at 3:00. She hit some on Laredo Kid, too! She hit a buttbump in the corner on both rudos. She hit a running seated senton from the apron to the floor on Laredo Kid.

Back in the ring, La Hiedra took control and hit some stomps and kicks on Lola. She tied Vice up for a Shattered Dreams and hit a dropkick to the (lower stomach? possibly lower?) for a nearfall. La Hiedra applied a rear-naked choke and kept Lola grounded. She again set up for a Shattered Dreams, but Lola escaped, hit a spin kick and a back suplex at 5:30. Mr. Iguana got a hot tag and hit a huracanrana, then a springboard diving headbutt. He nailed a Crucifix Driver for a nearfall.

Laredo hit a Michinoku Driver, then an impressive 450 Splash for a nearfall at 7:00. JBL was angry with a perceived slow count, and wondered if this ref went to the “Nick Patrick school.” Mr. Iguana hit a tornado DDT and they were both down. The women tagged back in. La Hiedra hit a Flatliner for a nearfall at 8:30. Lola popped up and hit a spin kick to the head for a believable nearfall, but Laredo jumped in and pulled Lola off of Hiedra. The guys fought on the floor. La Hiedra hit a Jade Cargill-style Implant Buster faceplant and pinned Vice! New champions!

La Hiedra and Laredo Kid defeated Lola Vice and Mr. Iguana to win the AAA Mixed Tag Team Titles at 9:31.

* Another backstage Rey Mysterio press conference. This time he was seated at a table with three microphones in his face. (This is not the first week he’s done both an in-ring and backstage promo in the same show. This is too much.) He noted that Laredo Kid competed in Madison Square Garden, and he was at the San Diego Comic Convention with Mr. Iguana. They showed off the AAA Mattel action figures. (They look no different than the current WWE line.) Next week will feature Rey Fenix vs. Mini Vikingo.

* A commercial aired for AAA in Chicago. I already have my AEW ticket for that day.

2. “Perros del Mal” Angel Garza and Daga vs. El Grande Americano and Dominik. NOTE: I thought WWE had dropped Angel’s last name, but Corey called him “Angel Garza.” No sign (yet!) of the other three Perros. Dominik and Daga opened and took turns playing to the crowd. Daga pulled Dominik to the mat by his hair and repeatedly punched him. Grande entered and stomped on Daga in the corner.

Grande tried climbing the ropes, but he fell and got crotched in the corner at 4:00. The Perros took over and kept Americano grounded. Angel hit a running punt kick to the ribs. Garza backed him into a corner and hit some punches. Dominik got a hot tag at 5:30 and hit some clotheslines. Angel begged for mercy but hit a European Uppercut. Daga entered and hit a dropkick for a nearfall. Graves said this is Daga’s first AAA match since 2023! The Perros stomped on Dominik in their corner.

Dominik hit a tornado DDT on Angel, and they were both down. Grande got the hot tag at 8:30, and he hit punches on both Perros, then a big back-body drop on Daga. Grande hit a second-rope double Blockbuster for a nearfall on Daga. Dominik hit the Three Amigos rolling suplexes, with Americano joining him for the third suplex! Grande got a nearfall at 10:30. Grande hit a second-rope superplex. Dominik hit a frog splash for a nearfall, but Angel made the save, and all four were down.

Dominik hit a dropkick on Daga, but Daga popped up and hit a decapitating clothesline. Americano and Garza got back in, and Angel raked the eyes. Americano shoved Angel into the ref! Dominik immediately hit a 619 on Angel! Americano hit a headbutt on Angel for a visual pin, but we had no ref! Berto and Bronco Nima appeared at ringside at 13:30, and they threw Dominik into the ring post. In the ring, Angel hit a modified Gory Special knee strike on Americano for a believable nearfall.

Rayo and Bravo ran to ringside, carrying kendo sticks, and they struck Berto and Nima. Bravo climbed the lighting structure and hit a crossbody block onto the heels at ringside. Nice dive and a good visual. In the ring, Grande hit a running Air Raid Crash on Angel for a believable nearfall at 16:00. Finally, Karmen Petrovic came out from the back. Bronco grabbed Rayo and Bravo and hit double chokeslams through the announcer’s desk. In the ring, Angel hit a knee strike on Americano for a nearfall, then a powerbomb for a nearfall. He hit a top-rope missile dropkick while Daga was also hitting a German Suplex, with Daga getting a nearfall at 18:00.

Grande got up and hit some punches on both Perros, then a double clothesline. Dominik got back on the ring apron. Grande went to tag him, but Dominik pulled his hand back, stepped off the apron, and walked away! “Dirty Dom showed his true colors,” Graves said. Angel and Daga stomped on Americano. Angel hit another powerbomb. Daga hit a top-rope double stomp and pinned Americano. Good action.

“Los Perros Del Mal” Daga and Angel Garza defeated Dominik and El Grande Americano at 20:34.

* Dominik stood on the top of the stage. Omos and Dorian joined him! Looks like that heel faction moves forward! The injured El Grande Americano glared at them as the show faded to black.

Final Thoughts: An enjoyable two-match, 72-minute episode. I didn’t see the tag title change coming, as WWE seems to really enjoy this Lola/Iguana pairing. I assumed Dominik was going to be a heel in AAA, but he got such a nice pop over the past two weeks that wasn’t guaranteed. The action was good, but the problem is that when the other Perros don’t join them to ringside… you know the match isn’t ending until they come out and get involved.

The big complaint is too much Rey Mysterio. We don’t need him both in the ring and in a backstage press conference. Pick one or the other and do it all at once. Again, I watched this live to avoid those pesky YouTube commercial breaks, and I was able to see that 22,000 viewers were watching the live stream.