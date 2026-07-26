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AEW Redemption lineup (Live Coverage Tonight): The full card for tonight’s pay-per-view card

July 26, 2026

CategoriesAEW News MUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for tonight’s AEW Redemption pay-per-view at Bell Centre in Montreal, Quebec.

-Kenny Omega vs. TNT Champion Kevin Knight for the AEW World Championship

-Thekla vs. Willow Nightingale for the AEW Women’s Championship

-Adam Copeland and Christian Cage vs. Claudio Castagnoli and Pac for the AEW Tag Team Titles

-Kyle Fletcher vs. ROH Champion Bandido for the AEW International Championship

-Hikaru Shida vs. Maya World for the TBS Championship

-Mark Davis vs. Andrade El Idolo for the AEW National Championship

-Will Ospreay and Jon Moxley vs. “The Young Bucks” Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson

-“The Painmaker” Chris Jericho vs. Tommaso Ciampa in a No Holds Barred match

-Jack Perry vs. The Beast Mortos vs. Komander vs. Mike Bailey vs. Nick Wayne vs. El Clon in a six-way ladder match to determine the No. 1 contender to the AEW International Championship

-Jay White and Juice Robinson vs. David Finlay and Clark Connors in a double chain match

-(Pre-Show) Orange Cassidy, Roderick Strong, and Kyle O’Reilly vs. “The Lethal Twist” Jay Lethal, Blake Christian, and Lee Johnson for the AEW Trios Titles

Powell’s POV: Renee Paquette and Mick Foley will host the pre-show. AEW pay-per-views are priced at $49.99 (or $39.99 via HBO Max). Join me for my live review at the earlier start time with the pre-show at 5CT/6ET and the main card at 6CT/7ET. Jake Barnett, Will Pruett, and I will team up for a Dot Net Triple Threat same-night audio review for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

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