WWE LFG “The Kam Hendrix Experience” and WWE Greatest Moments tonight on A&E

CategoriesWWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-WWE LFG airs tonight on A&E at 9CT/10ET. Kevin Owens, Nattie, Booker T, and Bubba Ray Dudley are coaches. Tonight’s episode is listed as “The Kam Hendrix Experience.” The preview reads: “PJ Vasa steps into the ring with her mentor – NXT Superstar Wendy Choo. Tensions rise as Coach Bubba Ray has some tough love for Elijah Holyfield after a match with Chris Island.”

-Two new episodes of WWE’s Greatest Moments will air on A&E starting at 10:04CT/11:04ET. The 30-minute shows focus on Hulk Hogan and SummerSlam in the 90s.

Powell’s POV: WWE Greatest Moments reruns start at 2CT/3ET. In order, the reruns feature Royal Rumble in the 2000s, Smackdown: The First Decade, Andre the Giant, Championship Matches of the ’90s, Elimination Chamber, Raw in the ’90s, The Bloodline, Shocking Comebacks, Roddy Piper, Jake Roberts, The NWO, Saturday Night’s Main Event, WrestleMania in the ’80s, Survivor Series in the 2000s.