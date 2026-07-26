MLW Fusion results (7/25): Vetter’s review of Killer Kross and Satoshi Kojima meet face-to-face, Matt Riddle vs. Josh Bishop, Zamaya vs. Priscilla Kelly, LaBron Kozone vs. Andrew Everett

CategoriesMLW TV Reviews NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

MLW Fusion (Episode 205)

Taped April 12, 2026, in Charleston, South Carolina, at Festival Hall

Streamed July 25, 2026, on the MLW’s YouTube Channel, beIN Sports, Veeps

This is the second episode from the April 12 taping. The floor looks packed. There were at least 500 in attendance, and the lighting is really good. Joe Dombrowski and Tom Lawlor were on commentary.

* The show opened with a contract signing, with Rich Bocchini on stage. Killer Kross (w/Matt Riddle) came out first, then Satoshi Kojima. Before anyone could sign the form, Bishop Dyer, Joshua Bishop and Donovan Dijak came out of the back. Austin Aries also came out, and he believes he should be getting the title shot. He doesn’t understand “why Kojima cuts the line” and gets a match. Riddle challenged Joshua Bishop to a match tonight! The Skyscrapers left. Kross and Kojima signed the contract and shook hands. (Kojima’s English isn’t strong enough to do a battle of words.)

1. Andrew Everett vs. LaBron Kozone. Both of these two are regulars in the N.C. scene with good runs in the now-defunct Deadlock Pro. They shook hands and tied up on the mat. Everett set up for a chokeslam, but Kozone blocked it. Kozone hip-tossed Everett across the ring and hit a loud chop that dropped Everett, then an Exploder Suplex. He hit a European Uppercut and was in charge. He hit some roundhouse kicks to the chest.

Everett hit a tornado DDT at 3:30 and eventually got a one-count. Lawlor continued to peddle the idea that Everett is 7’4″. Everett hit an Asai Moonsault to the floor. Everett got a nearfall in the ring. They fought on the ropes in the corner, and Everett fell to the mat. Kozone hit a second-rope Choke Bomb, then the Ball Game decapitating clothesline for the pin. They have really put over Kozone in a huge way.

LaBron Kozone defeated Andrew Everett at 6:27.

* “Glasgow Boys On Top” Joe Coffey, Mark Coffey and Wolfgang cut a promo in front of the crowd and they were booed. Joe called out Trevor Lee , and he is coming after Lee’s title.

* A commercial aired that highlighted the partnership between MLW and Stardom.

* Priscilla Kelly walked to the ring. Dombrowski said she’s not scheduled to be here. She lost last week, and she wants a rematch! Zamaya came to the ring.

2. Priscilla Kelly vs. Zamaya. We returned from a commercial break, and the match was underway. Kelly hit a baseball slide dropkick that sent Zamaya to the floor. Zamaya powerbombed her onto the edge of the ring frame! In the ring, she tossed Priscilla across the ring and was in charge. She hit a fisherman’s suplex and a running knee in the corner. Zamaya hit a DVD for the pin! Wow!

Zamaya defeated Priscilla Kelly at 3:05 (of what was shown).

* A vignette aired for “Jumbo,” coming soon. I think this is the massive guy who debuted on the last Reality of Wrestling show I watched. He’s a legit 6’4″ and probably 400 pounds.

* In a backstage segment, Karl Anderson, Do Gallows, Krule and Shotzi Blackheart were hanging out. Kind of a pointless segment.

* Backstage, someone got beat up in a room, but we aren’t seeing who it is.

* Austin Aries walked to the ring with his title belt over his shoulder! Dombrowski wondered why he was coming out. Aries joined the commentary team.

3. Joshua Bishop vs. Matt Riddle. Again, Riddle’s hair was still long and a shade of ‘Easter purple.’ They brawled at the bell, and Matt hit some overhand chops. Bishop hit a delayed vertical suplex. On the floor, Bishop powerbombed Riddle onto the apron. In the ring, Bishop dropped him with a hard back elbow at 1:30. Matt hit some more chops. Bishop hit an impressive release fallaway slam for a nearfall. Riddle hit an Exploder Suplex and a jumping kick into the corner, then a running Penalty Kick and a senton. He missed a moonsault at 4:00. Bishop immediately hit a Black Hole Slam. [C]

When we returned from the commercial break, Riddle applied a front guillotine choke, but Bishop escaped. Bishop hit a second-rope superplex, then a powerbomb for a nearfall. He jawed at the ref. Aries shouted at him to stay focused. Riddle hit a Go To Sleep knee strike! Dyer and Dijak walked to ringside, but Anderson and Gallows cut them off, and those four fought to the back. Riddle hit a stunner and his twisting moonsault for the pin!

Matt Riddle defeated Joshua Bishop at 6:33.

* A vignette aired for Big Damo, who remains focused on taking out Mads “Krule” Krugger.

Final Thoughts: An okay episode. That main event was too short. MLW needs to deliver better and longer main events than that. I certainly wouldn’t describe any of the three matches as “must-see.” I don’t understand airing the women’s match “already underway.” Let’s hear the bell and see the entire bell-to-bell match.

Anyone who read my reviews in recent years knows that I’ve put Kozone over as a top-tier unsigned talent. It felt like it was just a matter of time before a TV promotion signed him. MLW is going all-in on him early on. It’s a really wise idea, as they desperately need to push some wrestlers who aren’t ex-WWE talents. The presentation of Kozone so far has been flawless. He’s been given some really good talents to work with (Alan Angels recently and Everett here) to make these matches shine, too.

The match graphic went by too quickly, but next week features a six-man tag. Diego Hill and NJPW star El Desperado were on one team, while NJPW’s Douki was on the heel side. This was a really short episode, clocking in at a mere 39 minutes.