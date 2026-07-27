07/27 AEW Redemption audio review: Kenny Omega vs. Kevin Knight for the AEW World Championship, Will Ospreay and Jon Moxley vs. The Young Bucks

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By Jake Barnett (@barnettjake), Will Pruett (@itswilltime), and Jason Powell (@prowrestlingnet)

Jake Barnett, Will Pruett, and Jason Powell review the AEW Redemption pay-per-view: Kenny Omega vs. Kevin Knight for the AEW World Championship, Will Ospreay and Jon Moxley vs. The Young Bucks, Thekla vs. Willow Nightingale for the AEW Women’s Championship, and more (87:09)…

Click here for the AEW Redemption audio review.

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