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07/27 AEW Redemption audio review: Kenny Omega vs. Kevin Knight for the AEW World Championship, Will Ospreay and Jon Moxley vs. The Young Bucks

July 27, 2026

CategoriesMember Exclusive Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By Jake Barnett (@barnettjake), Will Pruett (@itswilltime), and Jason Powell (@prowrestlingnet)

Jake Barnett, Will Pruett, and Jason Powell review the AEW Redemption pay-per-view: Kenny Omega vs. Kevin Knight for the AEW World Championship, Will Ospreay and Jon Moxley vs. The Young Bucks, Thekla vs. Willow Nightingale for the AEW Women’s Championship, and more (87:09)…

Click here for the AEW Redemption audio review.

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