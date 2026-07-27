WWE Raw in Los Angeles, Pro Wrestling Boom, Triple H, Manny Fernandez, Nic Nemeth, Hangman Page, Tommy Rich, Roderick Strong, Marty Scurll, Tessa Blanchard, Maya World, Finn Balor, Judais, Kenzo Suzuki, Jake Doyle

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-WWE Raw is live tonight from Los Angeles, California, at Intuit Dome. The show features the brand’s SummerSlam go-home show. Join me for my live review as Raw streams live on Netflix tonight at 7CT/8ET. My weekly same-night Raw audio reviews are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-The new Pro Wrestling Boom podcast will be available today with “Survivor” Hall of Famer Jonny Fairplay joining me to discuss AEW Redemption. We welcome your pro wrestling email questions this morning before 12CT/1ET via dotnetjason@gmail.com.

-We are looking for reports from tonight’s Raw in Los Angeles, Tuesday’s NXT in Orlando, Wednesday’s live Dynamite in Detroit, Thursday’s live Collision in Detroit, and Friday’s WWE Smackdown in Green Bay. If you are going to one of the shows and want to help, email me at dotnetjason@gmail.com.

Birthdays and Notables

-Paul “Triple H” Levesque is 56 today.

-Manny Fernandez is 71 today.

-Shannon Moore is 46 today.

-TNA World Champion Nic Nemeth is 45 today. He worked as Dolph Ziggler in WWE.

-“Hangman” Adam Page (Stephen Woltz) is 34 today.

-The late Matt Borne (Matt Osborne) was born on July 27, 1957. He died of an overdose at age 55 on June 28, 2013.

-Rhonda Singh, who worked as Bertha Faye in WWE, died of a heart attack at age 40 on July 27, 2001.

-Tommy Rich (Thomas Richardson) turned 70 on Sunday.

-Roderick Strong (Christopher Lindsey) turned 43 on Sunday.

-Marty Scurll turned 38 on Sunday.

-Tessa Blanchard turned 31 on Sunday.

-Maya World (Ashanti Wilson-Stevenson) turned 24 on Sunday.

-Judais (Michael Cole) is 52. He also worked as Mikael Judas and Murphy.

-Kenzo Suzuki is 52.

-Finn Balor (Fergal Devitt) is 45.

-Jake Doyle (Jacob Doyle) is 37. He worked as Jake Something before signing with AEW.